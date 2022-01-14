MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have targeted a diverse set of candidates for their general manager vacancy, including one woman: Philadelphia Eagles vice president of football operations Catherine Raîche.
Two people with knowledge of the process confirmed Thursday that the Vikings have requested an interview with Raîche. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the requests.
Raîche is in her third season with the Eagles. She was hired in 2019 as a coordinator of football operations and player personnel. Prior to that, the Montreal native worked five years in the Canadian Football League in the front offices of both the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes.
There are currently no women at the top of any team’s football operations, but as the NFL has lent more support in recent years, more women have risen to leadership roles around the league. Before the season, the Denver Broncos hired Kelly Kleine as executive director of football operations and special adviser to the general manager. Kleine worked her way up with the Vikings in college scouting and became their manager of player personnel.
Bears interview pair for GM job
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears interviewed front-office executive Champ Kelly and Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for their general manager job Thursday.
Kelly has worked for the Bears the past seven years, as director of pro scouting from 2015 to 2016 and director of player personnel since 2017. He was with Denver from 2007 to 2014, rising from college scout to assistant coordinator of college and pro scouting. Kelly was a receiver and defensive back at Kentucky from 1998 to 2001.
Adofo-Mensah comes with an analytics background over nine years in the NFL. He spent the past two seasons under Browns GM Andrew Berry after working in San Francisco’s research and development department from 2013 to 2019. Adofo-Mensah played basketball at Princeton.
Texans fire Culley after just one season
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have fired coach David Culley after just one season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
His firing comes days after Houston closed out a 4-13 season with a 28-25 loss to Tennessee.
Culley said Monday he expected to return, but general manager Nick Caserio was said to still be evaluating him at that time before the decision came Thursday to move on.
Super Bowl staying in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — With the Super Bowl just one month away, preparations are in full swing for the return of the NFL’s premier event to the place where it all started.
And both NFL officials and local organizers say the championship game isn’t leaving the Los Angeles area.
The NFL has no plans to move the Super Bowl to Arlington, Texas, or anywhere else despite the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the accompanying health precautions in California, several officials confirmed Thursday at SoFi Stadium during a media event held to mark one month before the 56th edition of the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.
Alabama’s Williams, Evans enter NFL draft
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama offensive stars Jameson Williams and Evan Neal are entering the NFL draft and skipping their senior seasons. The two All-Americans announced their decisions Thursday on social media.
Williams led Crimson Tide receivers with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in his lone season after transferring from Ohio State. He injured his left knee in the national championship game loss Monday night against Georgia, but is still projected as a likely first-round pick.
BASKETBALL
Damian Lillard out at least 6 weeks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard had surgery to repair a core injury that has been causing him abdominal pain this season. He will be evaluated in six weeks but there is no timetable for his return, the Trail Blazers said Thursday. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, has missed five games since the start of the year, and 11 games overall this season.
Pistons void trade with Nuggets for Bol Bol
DENVER — A trade between Detroit and the Denver Nuggets was rescinded Thursday after big man Bol Bol didn’t receive medical clearance with the Pistons.
The Nuggets finalized a deal Monday to send Bol to Detroit in exchange for guard Rodney McGruder along with a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn. The 7-foot-2 Bol is the son of the late Manute Bol, who played 10 years in the NBA.
Hawks trade Cam Reddish to Knicks
ATLANTA — The struggling Atlanta Hawks traded forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a protected 2022 first-round draft pick on Thursday. The Hawks also are sending forward Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick to the Knicks, and small forward Kevin Knox is heading to Atlanta.