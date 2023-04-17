YOKOSUKA, Japan — Shunned by major league clubs, Trevor Bauer is trying to find his way in Japan where fans are drawn by his near celebrity status and seem unconcerned by domestic violence allegations against him.
The 2020 Cy Young Award winner pitched his first competitive game in almost two years on Sunday and said he’s almost ready to debut in Japanese baseball.
Pitching for the Yokohama BayStars minor league team in nearby Yokosuka, Japan — best known as the home of the United States Seventh Fleet — he allowed four hits, no runs and struck out six in four innings before 2,600 fans. The minor-league park usually draws a few hundred spectators. The team said live streaming views reached 77,000 — 15 times the usual 5,000.
“I thought the day went really well,” Bauer said. “The stuff was good, the command was good. The health was good. I feel like I’m ready to compete now, but I have to build my pitch count.”
Bauer said he was not sure when he’d be ready to start for the big club. He seems likely to get another minor league start before moving up.
Bauer is in Japan on a one-year deal that could let him prove himself and return to the majors where he was unable to find work this season even after an arbitrator reduced his unprecedented 324-game suspension for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Bauer last April after a San Diego woman said he beat and sexually abused her in 2021.
Bauer has maintained he did nothing wrong, saying everything that happened between him and the woman was consensual. He was never charged with a crime.
SAN DIEGO — The Milwaukee Brewers placed rookie reliever Gus Varland on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, a day after the right-hander was hit by a comebacker in a scary moment in a 10-3 loss at San Diego.
The Brewers also recalled right-hander Elvis Peguero from Triple-A Nashville. The 26-year-old Peguero was acquired in a November trade with the Los Angeles Angels.
Varland was struck by a Manny Machado line drive in the eighth inning Saturday. The ball went off Varland’s pitching hand before striking him on the chin and left forearm.
NEW YORK — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain on Sunday. Stanton hit a two-run double off the left field wall in the seventh inning on Saturday, and called for a pinch runner. He’ll have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.
MOTOR SPORTS
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Kyle Kirkwood won the first race of his IndyCar career Sunday by holding off Andretti Autosport teammate Romain Grosjean on the downtown streets of Long Beach. Kirkwood a day earlier won the pole for the Grand Prix of Long Beach and the Jupiter, Fla., native then closed out the win at the most prestigious street course race in the United States.
He was challenged mid-race by defending Long Beach winner Josef Newgarden, but reclaimed the lead when the Team Penske driver pitted for new tires.
The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway marked the first of two straight races in the four-across format, and Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Antron Brown (Top Fuel) and Dallas Glenn (Pro Stock) each claimed victory.
HOCKEY
BRAMPTON, Ontario — Russia and Belarus won’t be allowed to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation tournaments as long as the war in Ukraine continues, the group’s president said Sunday.
With both nations already barred from competing in IIHF events through 2024, its president, Luc Tardif, said a decision on the two countries’ eligibility in 2025 will be made in March.
TENNIS
MONACO — Andrey Rublev rallied from 4-1 down in the final set to beat Holger Rune, 5-7, 6-2, 7-5, in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday for the first Masters title of his career.
GOLF
HONOLULU — Australian rookie Grace Kim closed with a 4-under 68 and won the LOTTE Championship on Saturday at Hoakalei Country Club for her first LPGA Tour title, beating Yu Liu and Yu Jin Sung with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.
FOOTBALL
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline has been hospitalized after being injured in an UTV accident on his property. According to a statement from OSU’s athletic department, Hartline and an unidentified friend were transported to Riverside Hospital in Columbus with “non-life threatening injuries.”
