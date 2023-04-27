SAO PAULO — A Brazilian dictionary has added “Pelé” as an adjective to use when describing someone who is “exceptional, incomparable, unique.”
The announcement by the Michaelis dictionary on Wednesday is part of a campaign that gathered more than 125,000 signatures to honor the late soccer great’s impact beyond his sport. The three-time World Cup champion died in December at age 82.
The dictionary entry reads: “The one that is extraordinary, or who because of his quality, value or superiority cannot be matched to anything or anyone, just like Pelé; nickname of Edson Arantes do Nascimento (1940-2022), considered the best athlete of all time; exceptional, incomparable, unique. Examples: He is the Pelé of basketball, she is the Pelé of tennis, she is the Pelé of Brazilian theater, he is the Pelé of medicine.”
Recommended for you
BASEBALL
Cardinals option Walker to minors
SAN FRANCISCO — Promising St. Louis Cardinals rookie outfielder Jordan Walker was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday following a 7-for-35 slide in his last 10 games.
Walker made his debut on opening day and opened the season with a record-tying 12-game hitting streak. He was hitting .353 through April 10 but his average has dropped to .274 with three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs. Walker struck out 20 times in 73 at-bats.
Mariners’ Ray to miss rest of season
PHILADELPHIA — Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray will have surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his pitching elbow and will miss the rest of the season. Seattle manager Scott Servais made the announcement before the Mariners played Philadelphia on Wednesday night.
Diamondbacks release Bumgarner
PHOENIX — Four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday after clearing waivers. The veteran left-hander was designated for assignment on April 20, giving the team seven days to trade the 2014 World Series MVP or place him on waivers. Bumgarner wasn’t claimed and can sign with any team for a prorated share of the $720,000 major league minimum.
BASKETBALL
Edwards cited for striking arena employee
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was cited for third degree assault by Denver police following the team’s season-ending loss to the Nuggets, after he allegedly swung a folding chair and struck two women who were working at the time at Ball Arena.
According to the report received by Denver police, Edwards was walking off the court to the locker room when he swung the chair and injured the employees. Their injuries were not serious, Denver police spokesman Jay Casillas said.
NBA, players ratify new CBA
The NBA and its players have voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement, formalizing a deal that was tentatively agreed to earlier this month. The sides announced the deal on Wednesday.
It means the most financially successful era in NBA history will continue uninterrupted for at least six more years. Among the highlights: the addition of an in-season tournament and about $160 million in team and league licensing revenue getting added annually to the total of basketball-related income that is split with the players.
Knicks beat Cavs, clinch 1st-round series
CLEVELAND — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points, RJ Barrett added 21 and the New York Knicks downed the Cleveland Cavaliers, 106-95, in Game 5 on Wednesday night to advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2013.
Bane, Morant help Grizzlies extend series
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Ja Morant added 31 points, 10 boards and seven assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Los Angeles Lakers, 116-99, in Game 5 of their Western Conference series, trimming the Lakers’ lead to 3-2.
HOCKEY
Carolina’s Drury back to skating
RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolina Hurricanes forward Jack Drury has resumed skating after being knocked from Game 4 against the New York Islanders following a jarring hit into the boards, coach Rod Brind’Amour said Wednesday.
Drury missed the Hurricanes’ Game 5 loss to the Islanders on Tuesday following the hit by Ryan Pulock two days earlier, though Brind’Amour said Drury doesn’t have a concussion.
AUTO RACING
Bowman out at least 3 NASCAR races
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alex Bowman suffered a fractured vertebra in a sprint car crash and Hendrick Motorsports said Wednesday the NASCAR star will miss at least the next three Cup races. Bowman suffered a compression fracture in an accident Tuesday evening while competing in a sprint car event at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.