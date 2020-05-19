The U.S. Open might feel more like a closed shop this year.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which already has postponed the U.S. Open at Winged Foot from June to September, has forced the USGA to do away with qualifying for the first time since 1924.
Open qualifying is the hallmark of golf’s second-oldest championship. The USGA often points out that typically half of the 156-man field has to go through either 36-hole qualifying or 18-hole and 36-hole qualifying.
It even invested in a marketing campaign that was rolled out in February titled, “From Many, One,” to illustrate that more than 9,000 people apply to play in the U.S. Open, eventually yielding to one winner.
The USGA did not announce Monday how other players would become exempt.
NBC says 2.3M viewers for live golf return
ORLANDO, Fla. — The return of live golf to television brought 2.35 million viewers across all platforms, which NBC Sports says was 16% higher than the final of the Dell Match Play last year.
The TaylorMade Driving Relief on Sunday from Seminole Golf Club was shown from 1 p.m. to just after 5:30 p.m. on NBC, Golf Channel, NBCSN, along with NBC Sports and PGA Tour streaming outlets.
Rory McIlroy won a closest-to-the-pin playoff worth six skins valued at $1.1 million as he and Dustin Johnson defeated Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff. More than $5.5 million was raised for COVID-19 relief funds.
FOOTBALL
NFL’s Rooney Rule to require more
The NFL is amending the Rooney Rule to require more interviews of minority candidates for head coaching and coordinator positions, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
Reacting to a lack of diversity progress in hirings for those jobs, the league will require teams to interview at least two minority candidates from outside the organization for head coach openings. At least one minority candidate must be interviewed for a coordinator’s spot, the people said Monday on condition of anonymity because the NFL has not announced the additions.
BASEBALL
Marlins to allow players access for workouts
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins will allow players on their 40-man roster access to their spring training complex to pitch off a mound or hit in batting cages beginning Tuesday, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The rest of the complex in Jupiter, Fla., will remain closed, the person said. The optional workouts will be individual, with a staff member present, and those involved will abide by social distancing guidelines, the person said.
BASKETBALL
ESPN to air film on Game 6 of 1998 Finals
The final episodes of “The Last Dance” have aired, yet ESPN has one more program to show about the Chicago Bulls’ sixth championship.
ESPN will show “Game 6: The Movie” on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. CST, following a rebroadcast of episodes nine and 10 of “The Last Dance.” The episode will feature game footage captured by five NBA Entertainment cameras and marks the first time the game has been available in HD.
Dream Team sneakers to be auctioned
NEW YORK — Sneakers worn by Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Scottie Pippen while they played for the Dream Team are being auctioned.
The sneakers, each signed by the Hall of Fame wearer, are part of the Lelands 2020 Spring Classic Auction that runs through June 19. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the sneakers will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.
AUTO RACING
Pocono races could run without fans
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says NASCAR can hold its races at Pocono Raceway in late June if the coronavirus situation improves in the area, though the races might have to go off without fans.
Pocono Raceway is in Monroe County, which currently is under Wolf’s strictest pandemic orders, or a red designation. But Wolf said Monday that if the county moves to yellow, then NASCAR may hold the two races as long as there are no spectators present and guidelines are followed.
SPORTS
Sports could be back in California in June
LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom thinks pro sports could be back playing in his state — without fans — in early June.
The Democratic governor said during a news conference Monday that the state is making good progress against the coronavirus, and if the progress continues, he said pro sports could return in the “first week or so of June without spectators and modifications and very prescriptive conditions.”