AMES, Iowa — University leaders have determined there’s not enough evidence to pursue any charges stemming from allegations that University of Iowa marching band members were targets of abuse during last season’s football game at Iowa State University.
Members of the Hawkeye Marching Band allege that they were subjected to racial slurs and other verbal abuse, and sexual harassment before, during and after the Sept. 14 contest at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames.
Iowa Board of Regents President Mike Richards said in a news release Wednesday that the two universities’ presidents, lawyers and police chiefs had discussed the investigation and decided not to seek charges.
Presidents of the University of Northern Iowa and the two other schools have agreed to work together in reviewing and improving game management policies, Richards said.
Officers showed restraint during parade chaseKANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers who stopped an allegedly impaired driver to end a high-speed chase along the route of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade decided not to shoot at the car or bump it until it slowed down because they feared it could swerve into fans who were already gathering for the celebration, the city’s police chief said Thursday.
Addae Doyle, of Kansas City, was charged Thursday with one count each of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, prosecutors said.
About three hours before the parade began Wednesday, Doyle, 42, drove through a 6-foot barrier at the start of the 2-mile route and reached speeds of up to 60 mph, even after the car’s tires were stripped bare by driving over Stop Sticks, police Chief Rick Smith said at a news conference.
Chargers’ Weddle announces retirement
LOS ANGELES — Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle says he is done with his 13-year NFL career.
Weddle apparently made his long-expected retirement announcement on Twitter on Thursday, although the hard-hitting safety with the famously big beard didn’t use the specific word.
“I love y’all. We had a great run!” Weddle tweeted at his three NFL teams, adding the hashtag #BEARDOUT.
Weddle played nine seasons for the San Diego Chargers and three more for the Baltimore Ravens before spending last season with the Los Angeles Rams.
XFL to provide more in-game audio
LOS ANGELES — The XFL’s greatest contribution to football the first time around was the skycam. When the league returns Saturday, the focus will be on bringing fans further inside the game.
ABC/ESPN and Fox will have access to the coach-player communication systems and can go live with the audio at any time. They will also be able to go into the replay booth as plays are being reviewed.
Bill Bonnell, who is ABC/ESPN’s coordinating producer for XFL, oversaw production of the XFL for NBC in 2001. He said the biggest difference this time is the games will be presented as games, instead of feeling like a WWE show. The first XFL used mostly WWE announcers and cameramen.
BASKETBALL
Bryant memorial set for Feb. 24
LOS ANGELES — A public memorial service for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash is planned for Feb. 24 at Staples Center, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The arena is where Bryant starred for the Los Angeles Lakers for most of his two-decade career and the date 2/24 corresponds with the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 worn by his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.
The Los Angeles Times was first to report the event, citing two anonymous sources with knowledge of the planning.
BASEBALL
Dodgers sign Muncy to 3-year extension
LOS ANGELES — Infielder Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a $26 million, three-year contract Thursday and avoided salary arbitration.
Muncy gets a $4.5 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by Major League Baseball, and salaries of $1 million this year, $7.5 million in 2021 and $11.5 million in 2022. The Dodgers have a $13 million option for 2023, when he could be eligible for free agency, with a $1.5 million buyout.
Berríos loses arbitration to Twins
PHOENIX — The Minnesota Twins beat pitcher José Berríos in salary arbitration giving teams a 2-0 record in hearings this year.
Berríos will be paid $4,025,000 rather than his request for $4.4 million. The decision was made Thursday by Frederic Horowitz, Andrew Strongin and Margaret Brogan, who heard the case a day earlier.
Berríos made $620,000 last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time. The 25-year-old right-hander was 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA in 32 starts last year for the AL Central champions, striking out 195 and walking 51.
OLYMPICS
Woman chosen to launch torch relay
ATHENS, Greece — For the first time, a woman has been chosen to launch the torch relay for the 2020 Tokyo Games at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics in Greece.
Greece’s Olympic committee said Thursday it has picked Rio de Janeiro shooting gold medalist Anna Korakaki as the first torchbearer following the flame-lighting ceremony in Ancient Olympia on March 12.
RUNNING
Boston Marathon tweaks start times
BOSTON — The Boston Marathon is tweaking its start times to send the elite men off before the women for the race’s 124th edition this year, a reversal that organizers hope will give the women’s race more attention.
The men will leave at 9:37 a.m. for the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston’s Back Bay, with the elite women leaving eight minutes later.
Boston Athletic Association officials said the new times will minimize the chance of the top men passing women in the elite field and overtaking coverage of the women’s finish.