James Conner ran for 109 yards and the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter as the Pittsburgh Steelers rallied past the Houston Texans, 28-21, on Sunday in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers improved to 3-0 for the first time in a decade by putting the clamps on the Texans (0-3) in the second half. Houston managed just 51 yards and two first downs after halftime as an early 11-point lead vanished.
The game turned early in the fourth quarter when DeShaun Watson threw into double coverage deep in Pittsburgh territory with the Texans leading 21-20. Nickelback Mike Hilton picked it off. Pittsburgh put together a 12-play, 79-yard drive, with Conner covering the last 12 to give the Steelers the lead with 6:24 to go.
Pittsburgh’s defense then forced its third three-and-out of the second half and Conner did most of the rest as the Steelers chewed up the last 4:47 to ice it.
Ben Roethlisberger threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns in his franchise-record 221st appearance.
Bills 35, Rams 32 — At Orchard Park, N.Y.: Josh Allen completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds remaining, and Buffalo survived to beat Los Angeles after squandering a 25-point lead. The Rams (2-1) were poised to match the third-largest comeback in NFL regular season history after Jared Goff led the team to touchdowns on four straight drives, capped by Darrell Henderson’s 1-yard run with 4:30 remaining.
Bengals 23, Eagles 23 — At Philadelphia: Joe Burrow tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Tee Higgins in regulation and Carson Wentz dove into the end zone for the tying score in the final minute as Cincinnati and Philadelphia played to a tie. Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott lined up for a 59-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in overtime, but a false start on Matt Pryor forced the Eagles to punt and play for the tie.
49ers 36, Giants 9 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards and a touchdown to lead San Francisco to its second win at MetLife Stadium in as many weeks, this time over the error-prone and winless Giants. Jerick McKinnon, Brandon Aiyuk and Jeff Wilson scored on runs on a nearly flawless day for the Niners (2-1), who stayed in West Virginia to prep for the game.
Patriots 36, Raiders 20 — At Foxborough, Mass.: Bill Belichick became the third coach in NFL history to reach 275 regular-season victories and Rex Burkhead scored three touchdowns to lead New England past Las Vegas. Belichick joined George Halas (318) and Don Shula (328) as the only coaches to reach the milestone. Sony Michel finished with nine carries for 117 yards. Burkhead had two rushing scores and an 11-yard TD reception.
Browns 34, Washington 20 — At Cleveland: Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for two more and Cleveland beat the Washington Football Team to move over .500 for the first time since 2014. Washington lost rookie defensive end Chase Young to a groin injury.
Colts 36, Jets 7 — At Indianapolis: Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie each returned an interception for a touchdown, Indianapolis recorded its second safety in as many weeks and Philip Rivers added his 400th career TD pass as the Colts routed New York. It was the first time since October 1970 the Colts returned two INTs for scores in one game. The last time also came against the Jets.
Panthers 21, Chargers 16 — Carolina’s defense forced three Los Angeles turnovers, Joey Slye kicked five field goals and Carolina gave coach Matt Rhule his first NFL victory. Teddy Bridgewater was 22 of 28 for 235 yards and a touchdown in his first win with Carolina (1-2).
Buccaneers 28, Broncos 10 — At Denver: Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes and Shaq Barrett celebrated his homecoming with a pair of sacks, one for a safety, for Tampa Bay. With his first road win for the Bucs (2-1), Brady evened his career record against the Broncos at 9-9 with just his fifth win in a dozen trips to Denver.
Seahawks 38, Cowboys 31 — At Seattle: DK Metcalf made up for a huge first-half blunder by catching a 29-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson with 1:47 remaining, and Seattle held off Dallas. Wilson threw five touchdown passes, setting a record for most scoring passes in the first three games of a season with 14.
Lions 26, Cardinals 23 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Matt Prater made a 39-yard field goal as time expired, Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and Detroit beat Arizona to snap an 11-game losing streak dating to last season. Arizona’s Kyler Murray threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score, but he also had three interceptions. DeAndre Hopkins caught 10 passes for 137 yards and Andy Isabella had two TD receptions.