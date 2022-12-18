WCup Argentina Croatia Soccer
Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring in the World Cup semifinals. Argentina plays defending champion France for the title this morning in Qatar.

 Martin Meissner The Associated Press

DOHA, Qatar — It is now or never for Lionel Messi.

The Argentina superstar’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined — for many — by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title this morning.

