NICE, France — Known for its sunny weather, the seaside city of Nice looked more like a treacherous ice rink on Saturday as heavy rain and storms played havoc with Tour de France riders on the opening day of cycling’s marquee race, causing inevitable crashes.
The pouring rain in the Riviera resort following a long spell of hot and dry weather particularly affected defending champion Egan Bernal’s Ineos team. Two of the Colombian climber’s key teammates — Pavel Sivakov and Andrey Amador — were involved in pileups while several overall contenders including Frenchman Thibaut Pinot and Colombian climber Nairo Quintana also went down.
Amador and Sivakov, who were included on the Ineos roster with the mission to support Bernal in the big mountain stages scheduled later in the race, even fell off twice. Sivakov struggled to reach the finish line, with blood pouring from both arms, and lagged 13 minutes behind stage winner Alexander Kristoff, who also claimed the yellow jersey.
Tour de France officials harden virus rules
NICE, France — French authorities have made it harder for Tour de France teams to reach the finish line in Paris by deciding they will be expelled from the race if two or more of their members, including staff, test positive for COVID-19 within a week.
Following guidelines issued by the health authorities, the move was announced Saturday by Tour organizers just a few hours before the start of the three-week race’s opening stage in the Riviera city of Nice. It overruled a decision from cycling’s governing body, the UCI, that had eased the Tour’s exclusion rules.
Under the UCI protocol announced Friday, it would have been up to organizers to decide whether to throw a team out after two positive tests, with staff members not counted.
There are 22 squads of eight riders competing at the Tour, but a total of 30 members per team when staff are included.
BASEBALL
Padres acquire Rosenthal from Royals
DENVER — The San Diego Padres acquired Trevor Rosenthal in a trade with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, bolstering their bullpen for their pursuit of their first playoff appearance in 14 years.
San Diego thought its bullpen would be one of its biggest strengths this year after it traded for Emilio Pagán and signed Drew Pomeranz in free agency. But it has been hit hard by injuries, losing closer Kirby Yates for the rest of the season because of an inflamed right elbow. Pomeranz was on the IL with a strained left shoulder before he was activated on Saturday.
Enter Rosenthal, who is in the middle of a rebound season after struggling with injuries and poor performance in recent years. The 30-year-old right-hander has a 3.29 ERA and seven saves in 14 games.
Rays lose another pitcher to injury
MIAMI — Tampa Bay’s lead in the AL East is not a healthy one.
Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough became the 11th Rays pitcher since the start of summer camp to be sidelined with an injury when he went on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of left groin tightness.
Starting catcher Mike Zunino also went on the injured list with a strained left oblique strain. That move was retroactive to Wednesday.
BASKETBALL
Former UConn star Robinson dies at 53
Cliff Robinson guided UConn out from the bottom and almost helped take the Portland Trail Blazers to the top. He was one of the NBA’s best sixth men, a versatile player who became a predecessor of the modern center.
Robinson died Saturday at 53, remembered as much for his personality as his skills by the teams he played for during an 18-year career.
No cause of death was given, though former UConn coach Calhoun said Robinson had a stroke 2 1/2 years ago and had went into a coma last week. A moment of silence was held for Robinson, as well as Arizona coach Lute Olson and actor Chadwick Boseman, before the start of the NBA playoff game between Milwaukee and Orlando.
FOOTBALL
Miami’s Fitzpatrick mourns death of mother
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s mother died Saturday, and he left a morning scrimmage as it began to be with his family, coach Brian Flores said.
The team gathered in prayer as Fitzpatrick departed.
“On behalf of my family, I want to thank everyone who has reached out with well wishes,” Fitzpatrick said later on Twitter. “It truly means a lot to us.”
TENNIS
Djokovic wins 35th Masters title
NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic tied Rafael Nadal’s record by winning his 35th title at a Masters 1000 tournament, overcoming a sluggish start to beat Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Western & Southern Open final Saturday and remain unbeaten this season.
Getting tuned up ahead of the U.S. Open, which starts Monday, the No. 1-ranked Djokovic improved to 23-0 in 2020 and 11-0 head-to-head against Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up.
Earlier Saturday, Victoria Azarenka won her first tour title since 2016 when Naomi Osaka pulled out of the women’s final because of a left hamstring injury.
HORSE RACING
Kentucky Derby jockeys to quarantine
Jockeys riding in the rescheduled 146th Kentucky Derby have to arrive by Monday and then quarantine upon returning to their home tracks, just one of many changes forced by the coronavirus pandemic.
Initially, Churchill Downs had proposed an arrival date of Aug. 24 — nearly two weeks before the Derby on Sept. 5. Track officials backed down after out-of-state riders and their agents expressed concerns about losing lucrative business at home while being confined in Louisville.
The out-of-state riders already had to take a COVID-19 test last Monday and have the results reviewed by Churchill Downs. Their next required test comes Monday at the track, followed by a third test on Sept. 3.