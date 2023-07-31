Cubs Cardinals Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz throws during the first inning Sunday against the Chicago Cubs in St. Louis. The Cardinals blanked the Cubs, 3-0, to end Chicago’s eight-game winning streak.

 Jeff Roberson

ST. LOUIS — Steven Matz and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped the Chicago Cubs’ eight-game winning streak with a 3-0 victory Sunday.

Tyler O’Neill, Andrew Knizner and Paul Goldschmidt drove in runs in the first two innings for the Cardinals before the pitchers took it from there.

