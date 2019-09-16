California and Arizona State moved into the AP Top 25 college football poll to give the Pac-12 six ranked teams, the most for the conference in almost four years.
A weekend filled with blowouts left the top half of the AP media poll presented by Regions Bank mostly unchanged.
Clemson remains No. 1, with 57 of the 62 first-place votes, as the top nine held their spots Sunday. Alabama was No. 2, receiving five first-place votes, followed by Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn and Florida.
The ninth-ranked Gators were the only top-10 team to play a competitive game. The others won by a combined 428-97.
Utah, the highest ranked Pac-12 team, moved up to No. 10. The last time the Pac-12 had six ranked teams was Nov. 8, 2015.
This week, No. 11 Michigan visits No. 13 Wisconsin in Fox’s first Big Noon game. Iowa moved up one spot to No. 18 after edging Iowa State.
The NFL plans to meet Monday with a woman who says she was raped by New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown.
A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the meeting to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
Britney Taylor accused Brown of rape and sexual assault in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida. Brown has denied the allegations by his former trainer.
BASEBALL
Culberson has multiple facial fractures
WASHINGTON — Atlanta’s Charlie Culberson sustained multiple facial fractures when he was hit by a 91 mph pitch from Washington’s Fernando Rodney.
Culberson was released from a hospital Saturday and was scheduled for additional examinations on Sunday in Atlanta. Culberson was struck on the right side of his face as he squared to bunt Saturday. Culberson had a towel pressed to his face as he was helped to his feet and taken off the field on the back of a cart.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout’s season is over. The Los Angeles Angels said the eight-time All-Star will have surgery on his right foot this week because of Morton’s neuroma, a thickening of tissue around a nerve leading to toes that causes pain.
Trout finished with a career-high 45 home runs, 104 RBIs and a .291 batting average, putting him in contention to win his third AL MVP award along with four second-place finishes. The 28-year-old outfielder had 110 walks, a .438 on-base percentage and 1.083 OPS in his first season after agreeing to a $426.5 million, 12-year contract, baseball’s largest deal by total and average salary.
BASKETBALL
Gasol completes historic double
BEIJING — Spain has captured its second World Cup championship, defeating Argentina 95-75 on Sunday to give Marc Gasol a rare double-title year.
Ricky Rubio scored 20 points and Sergio Llull added 15 for Spain (8-0), the ninth team to make it through a World Cup or world championship unbeaten. Gasol scored 14 for the winners, who never trailed and added this crown to the one it claimed in 2006.
For Gasol, it was historic. The Toronto Raptors center becomes the second player to win an NBA title and a FIBA world gold medal in the same year, joining Lamar Odom — who did it for the Los Angeles Lakers and USA Basketball in 2010.
GOLF
GLENEAGLES, Scotland — Europe has reclaimed the Solheim Cup in astonishing fashion by beating the United States, 14 ½-13 ½, with Suzann Pettersen holing the clinching putt on No. 18 in the last singles match on the course.
About 30 seconds after European player Bronte Law secured a 2-and-1 win over Ally McDonald on the 17th hole in the second-to-last match, Pettersen rolled in a birdie putt from 6 feet and was soon mobbed by teammates.
The Americans were looking to win the biggest team prize in women’s golf for a third straight time, but lost the last three singles matches after being 13 1/2-11 1/2 ahead at Gleneagles.
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Jerry Kelly played bogey-free Sunday at Warwick Hills and closed with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the Ally Challenge, his second victory this year on the PGA Tour Champions.
Kelly also won two months ago in his native Wisconsin at the American Insurance Family Championship.
Garcia wins 100th edition of KLM Open
AMSTERDAM — Sergio Garcia won the 100th edition of the KLM Open by one shot Sunday, holding his nerve for a par on the final hole to finish on 18 under and leave Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark in second place.
Garcia kissed his young daughter Azalea and threw her up in the air on the 18th green after holing a short putt to seal his victory with a 3-under 69 in the final round that mixed four bogeys with seven birdies.
TENNIS
ZHENGZHOU, China — Top-seeded Karolina Pliskova overcame rain delays and an early deficit to beat Petra Martic, 6-3, 6-2, in the final of the Zhengzhou Open on Sunday.
AUTO RACING
MOHNTON, Pa. — Jack Beckman defeated John Force in the final round at Maple Grove Raceway to take over the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series points lead in the Funny Car division.
Richie Crampton (Top Fuel), Jason Line (Pro Stock) and Jerry Savoie (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were victors in their respective divisions at the first race of the 2019 Countdown to the Championship playoffs.
BOXING
LAS VEGAS — Tyson Fury overcame a bloody cut over his right eye to pound out a unanimous decision Saturday night over Sweden’s Otto Wallin and set up a lucrative heavyweight rematch with Deontay Wilder.
Fury remained unbeaten in 29 fights and retained his claim to the lineal heavyweight title against a fighter who was little known but gave the big Englishman all he could handle.