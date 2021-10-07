Sorry, an error occurred.
Bank of America Roval 400
Site: Concord, North Carolina
Schedule: Sunday, race, 1 p.m. (NBC)
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.
Race distance: 109 laps, 252.88 miles.
Drive For The Cure 250
Schedule: Saturday, race, 2 p.m.
Race distance: 67 laps, 155.44 miles.
Next race: Oct. 30, Martinsville, Virginia.
FORMULA ONE
Next race: Oct. 10, Istanbul, Turkey.
INDYCAR
Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.
NHRA DRAG RACING
Next event: Oct. 7-10, Ennis, Texas.