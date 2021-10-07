NASCAR CUP SERIES

Bank of America Roval 400

Site: Concord, North Carolina

Schedule: Sunday, race, 1 p.m. (NBC)

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Race distance: 109 laps, 252.88 miles.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Drive For The Cure 250

Site: Concord, North Carolina

Schedule: Saturday, race, 2 p.m.

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Race distance: 67 laps, 155.44 miles.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Next race: Oct. 30, Martinsville, Virginia.

FORMULA ONE

Next race: Oct. 10, Istanbul, Turkey.

INDYCAR

Next race: Feb. 27, St. Petersburg, Florida.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: Oct. 7-10, Ennis, Texas.

Recommended for you