Yasmani Grandal tied the game in the bottom of the 10th inning with a bloop RBI double, and Óscar Colás followed it with an RBI single to give the Chicago White Sox a 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
White Sox reliever Jimmy Lambert (1-0) picked up the win, despite allowing an unearned run in the ninth.
Baltimore scored in the top of the 10th, with Jorge Mateo leading off with a sacrifice bunt to move Terin Vavra to third and Adley Rutschmann beating out a potential double play to score Vavra.
But Grandal’s double off reliever Austin Voth (0-2) started something for Chicago. Jake Burger singled, and Colás scored pinch-runner Seby Zavala with his single.
White Sox starter Michael Kopech allowed three runs on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Orioles starter Kyle Gibson allowed four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Yankees 6, Twins 1 — At New York: Domingo Germán retired his first 16 batters and New York beat Minnesota.Kyle Higashioka and Anthony Rizzo homered and Giancarlo Stanton had a two-run double for the Yankees, which rebounded from their first consecutive losses this season and stopped the Twins’ four-game winning streak.
Blue Jays 5, Rays 2 — At Toronto: Yusei Kikuchi struck out a season-high nine over six innings, Danny Jansen had two hits and an RBI and Toronto again beat Tampa Bay. Alejandro Kirk reached base four times, scored once and drove in a run. Kikuchi (2-0) allowed one run and four hits, improving to 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in six career games against Tampa Bay. Closer Jordan Romano earned his league-leading sixth save in seven chances.
Red Sox 9, Angels 7 — At Boston: Yu Chang snapped an 0-for-28 drought with a two-run homer and delivered a go-ahead, two-run single after Los Angeles’ Matt Thaiss was called for his second catcher’s interference in the eighth inning, lifting Boston to a comeback win.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pirates 6, Cardinals 3 (10 innings) — At St. Louis: Andrew McCutchen hit a tie-breaking, two-run homer in the 10th inning. McCutchen hit a 3-2 pitch from Jordan Hicks (0-1) over the left field wall for his third home run of the season to leadoff the 10th. David Bednar (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning, and Dauri Moreta worked around a leadoff walk in the 10th to earn his first save of the season. Cardinals starter Steven Matz allowed two runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking five batters and striking out six.
Padres 10, Brewers 3 — At San Diego: Jake Cronenworth had his first career multi-homer game with two two-run shots and drove in a career-high six runs as San Diego beat NL Central-leading Milwaukee to snap a three-game losing streak. In a scary moment in the eighth, Brewers reliever Gus Varland was hit on the jaw by a 105.1 mph line drive by Manny Machado and came out of the game.He walked off the field with two trainers.
Marlins 3, Diamondbacks 2 — At Miami: Luis Arraez hit a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the seventh inning and Miami rallied to win their fourth straight.
Reds 13, Phillies 0 — At Cincinnati: Wil Myers went 4-for-5 with two home runs, and Cincinnati rode a stout pitching performance by Graham Ashcraft to shut out Philadelphia.
INTERLEAGUE
Tigers 7, Giants 6 (11 innings) — At Detroit: Miguel Cabrera’s walk-off single in the 11th inning capped Detroit’s rally from a five-run deficit to beat San Francisco. Taylor Rogers (0-2) started the 11th with a wild pitch, which moved Spencer Torkelson to third. Cabrera’s bouncer up the middle was his 3,095th career hit and scored Torkelson.
Mets 3, Athletics 2 — At Oakland, Calif.: Mark Canha homered leading off the seventh inning and Brandon Nimmo followed with an RBI double with two out that scored pinch-runner Tim Locastro as the New York Mets rallied to beat Oakland.
Guardians 6, Nationals 4 — At Washington: José Ramírez drove his first homer of the season into the second deck for a two-run, go-ahead shot in the fifth inning and Cleveland erased a deficit for the second consecutive game to win.
Braves 9, Royals 3 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Sean Murphy and Ozzie Albies drove in four runs apiece to lead Atlanta to the victory.
