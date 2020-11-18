INDIANAPOLIS — College athletes continue to graduate at record rates and outperform non-athletes, according to the NCAA’s new Graduation Success Rate report.
The data released Tuesday shows 90% of Division I athletes who enrolled in 2013 earned a degree within six years — an increase of 1 percentage point over last year’s previous high and 10 percentage points above the goal established by the late NCAA President Myles Brand in 2006. The federal report shows 69% of all students earn degrees within six years, though that does not count students who enroll at one school and graduate from another.
Men’s basketball players led the way with a 4 percentage point jump to 87%. The percentage of women’s basketball players earning degrees increased by 2 points to 93% while players from the Football Bowl Subdivision saw a slight slip, from 82% to 81%.
The numbers among Black basketball players also improved significantly, going from 79% to 85% on the men’s side and from 87% to 90% among women. The percentages of white basketball players slipped 2 percentage points among women, to 97%, and 1 point, to 92%, among men.
FOOTBALL
The NFL will have an all-Black officiating crew for the first time in league history when the Rams play the Buccaneers on Monday night.
The crew consists of: referee Jerome Boger, umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, side judge Dale Shaw, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed. Five members of the crew work together regularly. Johnson and Steed will join the group for this game. The crew has a combined 89 seasons in the league and has worked six Super Bowls.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has been activated from injured reserve after missing six games. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced the move Tuesday.
Lazard had the best game of his pro career Sept. 27 when he caught six passes for 146 yards and a touchdown in a 37-30 victory at New Orleans, but he suffered a core injury in that game and hasn’t played since. The 2018 undrafted free agent from Iowa State has 13 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns in just three games this season. Lazard had 35 catches for 477 yards and three touchdowns last year.
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard said the school will limit spectators to families, guests of student-athletes and staff for Saturday’s football game against Kansas State. The marching band and spirit squad will also attend the game.
Iowa State has also decided to limit attendance at men’s and women’s basketball games through the end of November to families and guests of student-athletes and staff.
BASEBALL
Lindy McDaniel, an All-Star reliever who appeared in nearly 1,000 major league games over 21 seasons, has died. He was 84. Bill Chambers, longtime friend and fellow elder at the Lavon Church of Christ in Lavon, Texas, said McDaniel died of COVID-19 on Saturday night at an acute care facility in Carrollton, a Dallas suburb.
Steady as a long man and closer, McDaniel pitched in 987 big league games, trailing only Hall of Famer Hoyt Wilhelm when he retired in 1975. The lanky right-hander pitched eight seasons with St. Louis and six with the New York Yankees, and also appeared for the Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals. He finished his career with a 3.45 ERA, 174 saves and a record of 141-119 despite playing for mostly mediocre teams.
BASKETBALL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall resigned Tuesday following an investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse, ending a tenure that soared to the Final Four and crashed on the eve of the upcoming season.
Marshall, who has long been known for his combustible sideline persona, came under scrutiny when former player Shaq Morris claimed he’d been struck twice by his coach during an October 2015 practice. Morris also claimed that he’d seen Marshall choke assistant coach Kyle Lindsted, who soon departed to become an assistant at Minnesota. Marshall denied the claims.
Point guard Jrue Holiday is being traded from New Orleans to Milwaukee, which is aiming to give two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo the improved roster that he seeks with the decision on his supermax contract extension looming, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday. The Pelicans are getting Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and a package of future first-round draft picks from the Bucks, the person told The Associated Press.
ESPN, The Athletic and The New York Times first reported details of the Holiday trade. ESPN also said the Bucks were executing a second trade with Sacramento, with Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin James going to Milwaukee for Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has added former Charlotte Bobcats and Loyola Marymount coach Mike Dunlap along with Josh Oppenheimer as assistants.
CLEVELAND — Center Andre Drummond has told the Cavaliers he will exercise his $28.7 million contract option and stay with them this season.
Drummond was acquired by Cleveland in a surprising trade from Detroit in February. He had been expected for months to pick up the option.
A two-time All-Star with Detroit, the 27-year-old Drummond has consistently said he enjoys playing with the young Cavs. But now that he’s under contract for 2021, he could be packaged by the team in a trade because he has an expiring deal. Drummond averaged 17.5 points and 11.1 rebounds in eight games with the Cavs, who were one of the eight teams excluded form the Orlando bubble.
For his career, Drummond, the No. 9 overall pick in 2012, has averaged 14.5 points and 13.8 rebounds.