NEW YORK — More than 28% of Major League Baseball players were born outside the 50 states for the second straight season.
MLB said Friday that 275 of 975 players on expanded 28-man, opening-day rosters, injured lists, the restricted list and the bereavement list were born outside the 50 states.
The percentage was 28.2%, down from 28.3% last year and 28.4% in 2020, when the active limit expanded from 25 to 30 during the pandemic before resetting at 26 last year. The active limit this season begins at 28 before going back to 26 on May 2.
The Dominican Republic led with 99 players, followed by Venezuela with 67 and Cuba with 23. Puerto Rico was next with 16, followed by Mexico (13), Canada (12), Colombia (10), Japan (seven), Panama (six), Curaçao (five), South Korea (four) and Bahamas (three). Aruba, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Honduras, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Taiwan and U.S. Virgin Islands had one each.
Joe Davis named Fox’s lead baseball voice
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis was named Fox Sports’ lead baseball play-by-play announcer on Friday.
Davis takes over for Joe Buck, who left Fox for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” Buck was Fox’s lead baseball announcer since the network started televising games in 1996, calling 24 World Series and 22 All-Star Games.
Mariners sign SS Crawford to 5-year contract
MINNEAPOLIS — The Seattle Mariners signed Gold Glove shortstop J.P. Crawford to a $51 million, five-year contract on Friday. Crawford, 27, had agreed last month to a $4.85 million, one-year deal and would have been eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.
Judge, Yankees fail to reach long-term dealNEW YORK — Aaron Judge began what could be his last season with the New York Yankees after failing to agree to a long-term contract by the slugger’s opening-day deadline to reach a deal. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the team offered an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, the difference to have been determined in arbitration for this year’s salary.
FOOTBALL
Bears sign veteran tight end Ryan Griffin
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed veteran tight end Ryan Griffin to a one-year contract on Friday.
Griffin has 206 receptions for 2,158 yards and 14 touchdowns over nine seasons with the Houston Texans (2013-18) and New York Jets (2019-21). He has seven catches for 64 yards in four playoff games. Griffin caught 27 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns last season.
Eagles sign former Olympic hurdler Allen
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles on Friday signed wide receiver Devon Allen, a former Olympian hurdler who last played football in college at Oregon in 2016.
Allen is a three-time national champion in the 110 hurdles and competed in the 2016 Olympics and again in the 2020 Olympics that were delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While he has said that he plans to compete in the U.S. Track & Field outdoor championships in June and the World Athletics championships in July, Allen recently worked out for NFL teams at Oregon’s pro day.
Browns re-signing safety Ronnie Harrison
CLEVELAND — Safety Ronnie Harrison is coming back to the Cleveland Browns for at least another season, his agent Drew Rosenhaus said Friday.
The team and the free agent agreed to terms on a one-year contract, giving the Browns some depth at a position that has been challenging to get settled because of injuries the past two seasons.
AUTO RACING
Martin wins pole for Cup Series race
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Chase Elliott won the pole Friday for tonight’s race at Martinsville Speedway.
The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion and current co-leader turned a fast lap at 96.151 mph in the new Next Gen cars to end co-leader Ryan Blaney’s string of three consecutive poles. Blaney qualified 12th.
Aric Almirola qualified second, followed by Cole Custer, James Buescher and William Byron, who won the Truck Series race at the track Thursday night.
BASKETBALL
LeBron James will miss final two games
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James will miss the final two games of the Los Angeles Lakers’ season with a sprained left ankle, almost certainly preventing him from winning his second NBA scoring title.
The 37-year-old James averaged 30.3 points this season while playing in only 56 games. The second-leading scorer in NBA history has played in only one game since spraining his ankle March 27, scoring 38 points in a crushing home loss to New Orleans on April 1.