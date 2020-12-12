GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions because of a concussion.
Sternberger was injured during the Packers’ last game, a 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. He has 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown this season.
Reserve guard Simon Stepaniak (knee) also won’t play Sunday. Safety Darnell Savage (groin) and receivers Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/concussion) and Malik Taylor (hamstring) are questionable.
Savage, who has three interceptions in Green Bay’s last two games, practiced on a limited basis Friday. St. Brown also was a full participant in Friday’s practice. Taylor didn’t practice on Friday after being a limited participant a day earlier.
Akers, Rams run past Patriots
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Cam Akers rushed for 171 yards in a breakout performance, Kenny Young returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown and the Los Angeles Rams clinched their fourth straight winning season with a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night.
Cam Newton passed for 119 yards before getting replaced by Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter of another dismal offensive game for New England (6-7).
Texans place Johnson on COVID list
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans placed running back David Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Johnson missed practice on Thursday and the report said his absence was not injury-related.
On Friday morning, before Johnson was placed on the COVID-19 list, interim coach Romeo Crennel said Johnson missed practice a day earlier for a “personal issue.”
Falcons rule WR Jones out
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones will miss his fourth game of the season because of a lingering hamstring injury.
The team ruled out Jones for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers after he was held out of practice all week. Two other starters — safety Riccardo Allen (concussion) and offensive guard James Carpenter (groin) — also will sit.
Giants QB Jones questionable to play
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is listed as questionable for the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Jones was a full participant in practice on Friday for the first time since his hamstring injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29. The 23-year-old quarterback was limited during practice on Wednesday and Thursday.
Titans missing 2 DBs, Tart suspension upheld
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans will be without starting cornerbacks Breon Borders and Adoree Jackson against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Defensive lineman Teair Tart’s one-game suspension also was upheld Friday for stepping on an opponent in last week’s loss to Cleveland.
Steelers place Williams on COVID list
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are running out of healthy inside linebackers. The team placed veteran Vince Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he won’t be available when the Steelers (11-1) visit surging Buffalo (9-3) on Sunday night.
Pittsburgh did receive a bit of good news on Friday when center Maurkice Pouncey was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Pittsburgh opts out of bowl game
PITTSBURGH — Six months working inside the confines that came with playing college football in the middle of a pandemic was enough for the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Pitt removed itself from bowl consideration Friday, a day after finishing off the regular season at 6-5 following a 34-20 victory over Georgia Tech. The school became the second member of the Atlantic Coast Conference to opt out of the postseason, joining Boston College, which announced its decision Thursday.
Utah State players cancel game in protest
LOGAN, Utah — Utah State has canceled its football game against Colorado State amid concerns voiced about religious discrimination during the search for a new football coach.
Aggies players issued a statement to Stadium on Friday, saying they were opting out of today’s game because of alleged comments made by University President Noelle Cockett about the religious and cultural background of interim coach Frank Maile.
BASEBALL
Brewers, Dodgers complete Knebel trade
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired minor league left-handed pitcher Leo Crawford to complete the trade that sent former All-Star reliever Corey Knebel to the Los Angeles Dodgers. When the trade was announced Dec. 2, the Dodgers received Knebel for a player to be named or cash.
BASKETBALL
Michigan F Davis out indefinitely
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan forward Austin Davis is out indefinitely with a right foot injury. The school announced his status Friday, saying Davis has a plantar fascia injury from a non-contact movement in the Wolverines’ win over Toledo on Wednesday. Davis will begin rehabilitation immediately.
GOLF
Shibuno leads by 3 at U.S. Women’s Open
HOUSTON — Hinako Shibuno posted a 4-under 67 and opened a three-shot lead going into the weekend of the U.S. Women’s Open. Arizona State sophomore Linn Grant of Sweden was second after shooting 69.
Reed takes 2-stroke lead in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed shot an 8-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the European Tour’s season-ending World Tour Championship on Friday.