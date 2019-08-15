AMES, Iowa — The homeless man who pleaded guilty to killing a former Iowa State golfer has told a judge that he’s sorry for his crime.
A handwritten letter from Collin Richards, 22, says he wanted to show remorse “for stripping a life from society ... worse from a loving family.” The letter was filed Tuesday into court records.
Richards is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 23 to life in prison. Police say he killed Celia Barquín Arozamena, 22, stabbing her last September while she was playing on a course near the campus in Ames, leaving her body in a pond. Richards had been staying at a homeless encampment in nearby woods.
Barquín Arozamena was a top golfer in Spain as a teenager and came to Iowa State to pursue her career.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Ohio State applies to trademark the word ‘The’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University wants to trademark the word “The” when used as part of the school’s name on university merchandise.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the school submitted a trademark application this month to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
The application requests a standard character trademark for the title “The Ohio State University” that would cover various items including T-shirts, baseball caps and hats.
BASEBALL
Arrieta unlikely to pitch again this season
PHILADELPHIA — Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta likely will have season-ending surgery soon because of a bone spur in his pitching elbow.
Arrieta, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, has been pitching through pain for several starts but his inability to go more than five innings led him to shut it down. He was scheduled for an MRI today and will determine his course of action afterward.
“I wanted to try and make it work for as long as possible,” Arrieta said. “I realized that I’m not able to give the team what it needs. The pain is something I can deal with, but it’s the loss of feel and the ineffectiveness as the outings wear on. I think that the time is right to make it happen now and get a guy in the rotation that has pitched really well for us and give him an opportunity to get back to the form where he was at earlier in the season for us. I think we’ll be in good hands.”
Video shows police pointing gun at CashmanDARIEN, Conn. — Police in Connecticut have released body-camera footage showing officers in Darien stopping New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman at gunpoint. Cashman later praised police for their professionalism during the encounter, which happened on Aug. 9 as police responded to a report of a man with a gun inside a Jeep. Cashman’s Jeep had been stolen recently in nearby Norwalk, and police pulled him over when a check showed it on a list of stolen vehicles.
Police soon recognized him, confirmed he owned the Jeep and allowed him to go on his way.
Pirates’ Taillon to miss 2020 season
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon will miss the 2020 season after undergoing reconstructive surgery on his right elbow for a second time.
The team said the right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery on Tuesday in New York. The club initially hoped Taillon, who hasn’t pitched since May 1, would only need surgery on his right flexor tendon. During the operation, Dr. David Altchek determined Taillon also needed surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow.
Rays’ Avisail Garcia goes on IL
SAN DIEGO — The Tampa Bay Rays placed starting outfielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, a day after sustaining an oblique strain in the game against the San Diego Padres. Garcia has started 101 games this season, posting a .278 batting average, 17 home runs and 57 RBIs.
Astros’ Cole tests out hamstring
CHICAGO — Houston Astros ace Gerrit Cole underwent tests on his right hamstring on Wednesday, a day after he was a late scratch in the second game of a doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox. Cole experienced discomfort in his leg while warming up and never took the mound. Instead, Chris Devenski opened the game and lasted just two innings in a 4-1 loss.
Puig becomes U.S. citizen
CLEVELAND — Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig has become a U.S. citizen. The Cuban-born Puig, who was traded to Cleveland by Cincinnati last month, posted a photo Wednesday on social media showing him waving a small American flag. A team spokesman said Puig’s naturalization ceremony took place in Miami. He defected from Cuba in 2012 after several failed attempts.
SOCCER
Ronaldo’s lawyer wants lawsuit in closed-door arbitration
LAS VEGAS — Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers want to push a Nevada woman’s lawsuit accusing the soccer star of raping her in 2009 out of a U.S. court and into closed-door arbitration. Court documents filed in Las Vegas asked a U.S. judge to declare that a 2010 confidentiality agreement and $375,000 hush-money settlement with Ronaldo’s accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, are still in effect.
Such a ruling would stop the public proceeding and invoke a provision allowing out-of-court mediation between Mayorga, a 35-year-old former schoolteacher and model, and representatives of one of the most recognizable and highly paid players in sports.
COMPETITIVE EATING
Man dies after taco-eating contest
FRESNO, Calif. — A man in California died shortly after competing in a taco-eating contest at a minor league baseball game, authorities said Wednesday. Dana Hutchings, 41, of Fresno, died Tuesday night shortly after arriving at a hospital, Fresno Sheriff spokesman Tony Botti said. An autopsy on Hutchings will be done today to determine a cause of death, Botti said. It was not immediately known how many tacos the man had eaten or whether he had won the contest.