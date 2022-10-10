Kansas St Iowa St Football
Iowa State wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (8) is tripped by Kansas State safety Josh Hayes (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Matthew Putney)

 Matthew Putney

AMES, Iowa — A little craziness helped No. 20 Kansas State survive an upset bid by Iowa State, 10-9, on Saturday night.

Adrian Martinez passed for 246 yards and rushed for 77, helping the Wildcats improve to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12.

