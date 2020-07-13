News in your town

Morikawa clutch in finish and playoff to win Workday Open

NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky

Sports briefs: Rosenqvist surges at Road America for 1st IndyCar victory

NBA: Popovich had reservations, but Spurs coach ready for restart

Mississippi Valley Open sure to look different for 52nd edition

NHL, players take collaborative approach in bid to resume

Prep softball: Western Dubuque upbeat after return to diamond

Delayed start should help Brewers' Knebel play all season

Albert Pujols heads into 20th big league season healthy