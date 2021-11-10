Aaron Rodgers returned to “The Pat McAfee Show” four days after lighting his reputation on fire, and it appears the only thing the Packers star learned is just how much he really doesn’t like people getting mad at him.
Last week, Rodgers claimed to be ready for the obvious backlash against his proudly unvaccinated stance.
“The right is gonna champion me and the left is gonna cancel me,” he said Friday. “I don’t give a s--- about either of them.”
But he seemed slightly rattled by the reaction he’s received. The 3-time NFL MVP felt “crucified” and “very unhappy” after admitting he hadn’t received a COVID vaccine, according to a People magazine report.
He did the bare minimum to try to win back fans Tuesday, offering up a weak apology but sticking by his guns.
“I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading,” he said. “To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.”
Later Tuesday, the NFL fined the Packers $300,000 and issued $14,650 fines to Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard for violations of league and players’ union protocols. ESPN first reported the fines.
Beckham clears waivers, free to sign anywhere
A disappointment and distraction before being released by the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. cleared NFL waivers without being claimed Tuesday and can now sign as a free agent with any team.
Browns’ Chubb tests positive for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Browns running back Nick Chubb was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list Tuesday after testing positive and could miss this week’s game at New England. Chubb was placed on the list along with rookie running back/wide receiver Demetric Felton.
Ohio State moves into playoff positioning
No. 3 Oregon, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Cincinnati all moved up one spot behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama in the second College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night. Wisconsin moved up three spots to No. 18 while Iowa was up two spots to No. 20.
BASEBALL
Cubs hire Brown as hitting coach
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have hired Greg Brown as their hitting coach, the team announced Tuesday night.
Brown, 41, is Chicago’s seventh hitting coach in 11 seasons. He replaces Anthony Iapoce, who departed after the Cubs hit .237 this year and finished with a 71-91 record.
BASKETBALL
Bucks hold off depleted Sixers
PHILADELPHIA — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 16 rebounds, Grayson Allen scored 25 points and hit a key 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers, 1118-109, on Tuesday night.
NBA suspends Jokic for hit on Morris
MIAMI — After Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Miami’s Markieff Morris hit one another, the NBA hit back. Jokic has been suspended one game for shoving Morris in the back, the league announced Tuesday night.