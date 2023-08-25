Pirates 2, Cubs 1 — At Pittsburgh: Mitch Keller pitched eight scoreless innings and Pittsburgh scored twice in the first inning before holding on to beat Chicago. Ian Happ hit a solo home run in the ninth for the Cubs.
Phillies 7, Cardinals 2 — At Philadelphia: Cristopher Sanchez shrugged off an early home run to pitch six strong innings, Alec Bohm and Kyle Schwarber homered, and Philadelphia beat St. Louis. Paul Goldschmidt went deep for the Cardinals.
Nationals 7, Marlins 4 — At Miami: Joan Adon pitched six scoreless innings of two-hit ball as Washington built a six-run lead and defeated sliding Miami.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Athletics X, White Sox X — At Chicago:
Twins X, Rangers X — At Minneapolis:
Tigers 4, Astros 1 — At Detroit: Rookie Parker Meadows hit his first career homer with two out in the ninth inning, lifting Detroit over Houston after Astros starter Framber Valdez took a no-hitter into the eighth.
Yankees 6, Rays 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: DJ LeMahieu homered twice for the first time in two years, Gerrit Cole won on the road for the first time in two months and New York beat AL wild card-leading Tampa Bay.
Guardians 5, Blue Jays 2 — At Toronto: Ramón Laureano homered and had three RBIs, Tanner Bibee pitched six innings to win for the third time in four starts and Cleveland beat Toronto.
INTERLEAGUE
Orioles 5, Rockies 4 — At Baltimore: Gunnar Henderson hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Baltimore rallied against Colorado’s struggling bullpen.