NEW YORK — The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for one year, plus fined him $10 million, after an investigation found that he had engaged in what the league called “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.”
The findings of the league’s report, published today, came nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise.
The report said Sarver “repeated or purported to repeat the N-word on at least five occasions spanning his tenure with the Suns,” though added that the investigation “makes no finding that Sarver used this racially insensitive language with the intent to demean or denigrate.”
The study also concluded that Sarver used demeaning language toward female employees, including telling a pregnant employee that she would not be able to do her job after becoming a mother; made off-color comments and jokes about sex and anatomy; and yelled and cursed at employees in ways that would be considered bullying “under workplace standards.”
FOOTBALL
Cowboys won’t put Prescott on IR
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys are not putting quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve after surgery on his right thumb, leaving open the possibility that he could return within the next four games.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on the team’s flagship radio station that the team wants Prescott “to be a consideration for playing within the next four games.” That is the minimum number of games a player has to miss if placed on injured reserve.
Colts waive Blankenship after missed FG in OT
INDIANAPOLIS — Rodrigo Blankenship’s three-year run with the Indianapolis Colts ended Tuesday when he was waived two days after slicing a 42-yard field goal to the right in overtime and sending two fourth-quarter kickoffs out of bounds.
Blankenship will be replaced by either Chase McLaughlin or Lucas Havrisik on Sunday in Jacksonville. The two kickers were signed to the practice squad and will spend this week fighting for the job Blankenship lost.
Steelers’ TJ Watt out at least 1 game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will miss Sunday’s game against New England with a left pectoral injury, though coach Mike Tomlin is optimistic Watt’s prognosis isn’t as bad as initially feared.
Tomlin said Tuesday the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year won’t be available for Pittsburgh’s home opener, but refused to offer a potential timetable on how long Watt might be unavailable and hinted the worst-case situation — that Watt would be lost for the season — is no longer on the table.
Patriots place Montgomery on IR
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots veteran running back Ty Montgomery will miss at least the next four games after being placed on injured reserve with a right knee injury.
To fill his spot on the 53-man roster, New England signed receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad. Offensive lineman Marcus Cannon was also signed to the practice squad.
AUTO RACING
Busch leaving Gibbs for Childress in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing because the team could not come to terms with NASCAR’s only active multiple Cup champion.
Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for Childress in an announcement made Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He wore the two Cup championship rings he won driving for Gibbs on his middle fingers.
HOCKEY
Chicago D McCabe sidelined for 10-12 weeks
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe underwent cervical spine surgery, the team said in a statement Tuesday.
The surgery was successful, according to team physician Dr. Michael Terry. McCabe is expected to recover in 10 to 12 weeks. No further details were provided.
McCabe, who turns 29 next month, played in 75 games last season, tied a career high with four goals and set a career high with 18 assists. He had a career-worst minus-27 rating as the team shifted to a rebuild.
Blues sign Kyrou to 8-year, $65M extension
The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization’s latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term.
General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031.
