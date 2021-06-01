WASHINGTON — A fan was tackled as he tried to get on the court during an NBA playoff game between the Wizards and 76ers on Monday night, the latest example of unruly behavior as teams increase the number of spectators they’re allowing in the stands during the pandemic.
The players were heading toward Washington’s basket in the third quarter when the action was halted while a member of security held the person down near the baseline.
The fan then was escorted away from the court and play resumed after a brief interruption.
In Game 2 at Philadelphia, Washington guard Russell Westbrook had popcorn dumped on him as he walked to the locker room after getting injured.
On Sunday in the Celtics-Nets series, Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving was nearly hit by a bottle thrown from the stands during a game in Boston. Earlier, in New York, a spectator spit at Atlanta’s Trae Young as he prepared to inbound the ball during the Knicks-Hawks series.
Three fans were banned in Utah after Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said they “just went too far” with him or his family.
After the 76ers lost NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid to a sore right knee late in the first quarter Monday night, they lost their Game 4 lead — and their chance at the franchise’s first playoff sweep in 36 years.
Bradley Beal’s 27 points, Russell Westbrook’s 12th career playoff triple-double and Washington’s strategy of fouling Ben Simmons whenever possible down the stretch all helped the Wizards beat the 76ers 122-114 to cut Philadelphia’s series edge to 3-1.
Game 5 of the series is Wednesday at Philadelphia.