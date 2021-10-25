The Tennessee Titans wanted to start games faster and score more points early. They did just that against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Titans scored on their first five possessions and led, 27-0, at halftime on their way to routing the Chiefs by a 27-3 final score on Sunday in Nashville.
Ryan Tannehill threw for 270 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran for a score as the Titans won for the fifth time in six games.
“We wanted to get going early and score points early,” Tannehill said of a team with only 20 points scored in the first quarter this season. “So we were able to do that, and hopefully we can keep it going.”
The Titans (5-2) also won their second game in six days over teams that played for the AFC championship in January.
They edged Buffalo, 34-31, on Monday night and followed that by simply dominating the two-time defending AFC champs as Tennessee kept scoring.
“It was a great win for everybody,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “Great job. The guys stepped up.”
The Chiefs (3-4) have lost two of three and dropped to 1-4 in the AFC this season. They also were held to their fewest points since a 38-3 loss to Denver on Dec. 30, 2012.
“They made more plays than what we did, particularly on the first few series there,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I’ve seen our guys do it and make the plays. We’re just not doing it right now.”
This was the first time Patrick Mahomes had trailed by 27 at halftime and the third-largest halftime deficit for the Chiefs since 1991. It was the worst since the Chiefs trailed Pittsburgh 29-0 at the half on Oct. 2, 2016, and only the eighth time in franchise history that Kansas City had trailed by 27 or more at the half.
The Titans forced three turnovers — two by Mahomes — that they turned into 10 points. Denico Autry had two of the Titans’ four sacks.
Mahomes was slow to get up after taking a knee to his head on the fourth sack by Autry. He went to the medical tent and didn’t return with Chad Henne replacing him late. He finished with 206 yards passing and 35 yards rushing.
Bengals 41, Ravens 17 — At Baltimore: Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns, including a pivotal 82-yarder to rookie Ja’Marr Chase in the third quarter, and Cincinnati won the AFC North showdown in style, pulling away in the second half. Chase had eight catches for 201 yards, easily the most productive performance of his impressive debut season. He broke Speedy Thomas’ franchise rookie record of 177 yards receiving, set in a 1969 game at Denver.
Patriots 54, Jets 13 — At Foxborough, Mass.: Mac Jones threw two touchdown passes in his first 300-yard game, Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor ran for two TDs each and the Patriots won for the first time at home this season. The 54 points are the most allowed by the Jets since losing 55-21 at New England on Oct. 29, 1978. It is the fourth-most points ever allowed by New York.
Falcons 30, Dolphins 28 — At Miami Gardens, Fla.: — Matt Ryan passed for 336 yards, nearly half of them going to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, and Younghoe Koo made a 36-yard field goal as time expired. Pitts had seven catches for 163 yards, the last 28 of those on a sideline route with just under 2:00 left to get the Falcons into field goal range. Koo’s third field goal of the game saved Atlanta after the Falcons wasted a 13-point fourth-quarter lead.
Giants 25, Panthers 3 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Daniel Jones threw a 5-yard touchdown pass and made a spectacular one-handed 16-yard catch on the game’s only meaningful touchdown drive. Jones finished 23 of 33 for 203 yards and had six carries for 30 yards.
Cardinals 31, Texans 5 — At Glendale, Ariz.: DeAndre Hopkins caught a touchdown pass against his former team, Zach Ertz caught a touchdown pass for his new team and the Cardinals scored 31 unanswered points. The Cardinals remained the NFL’s only undefeated team and improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1974. The Texans (1-6) — who looked totally overmatched for three quarters — have lost six straight games.
Rams 28, Lions 19 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Matthew Stafford passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns against his former team, and Jalen Ramsey made an end zone interception with five minutes left. Jared Goff passed for 268 yards and nearly led the Lions (0-7) to an upset win in his first meeting with the Rams (6-1), who traded him for Stafford in a blockbuster deal last winter.
Raiders 33, Eagles 22 — At Las Vegas: Derek Carr threw for 323 yards, completing 31 of 34 pass attempts with one touchdown. The Raiders (5-2) outgained Philadelphia 443-358 in a dominating performance that saw Las Vegas score on five straight possessions after its first series ended with Carr being intercepted inside the Eagles 5-yard line.