Dallas Keuchel worked 2 1/3 innings, allowing five runs, five hits and two walks as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals, 9-7, on Thursday in Glendale, Ariz.
Keuchel walked Carlos Santana with the bases loaded in the first inning and gave up a three-run double to Hunter Dozier. Andrew Vaughn hit his second home run.
Cubs 4, Indians 3 — At Goodyear, Ariz.: Jake Arrieta allowed one hit over four innings, striking out five, and Jake Marisnick hit a three-run homer as Chicago beat Cleveland.
Angels 3, Brewers 2 — At Tempe, Ariz.: Corbin Burnes gave up one run and two hits in 3 2/3 innings as Milwaukee lost to Los Angeles.