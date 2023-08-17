CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman has a right rib cartilage fracture, and there is no timetable for his return.
The new injury for Stroman, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 2 because of inflammation in his right hip, is a blow for the Cubs as they try for the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2020.
“He’s been an important part of our success when he’s healthy, and you know, it stinks. Bad news,” manager David Ross said. “But we’ll continue on. This game moves on.”
Stroman was slated to come off the IL and start Wednesday against the White Sox, but he experienced some discomfort in the rib area after throwing a bullpen session Sunday in Toronto. He visited a doctor Monday and had an MRI that showed the cartilage fracture.
“We had no idea what it was,” President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said. “It’s not your usual pitching injury. It’s not an arm. It’s not a shoulder. It’s not an elbow.”
The Cubs want Stroman to be symptom-free before he resumes baseball activities, and they aren’t sure when the All-Star might get to that point — given the unusual injury for a pitcher. So Hoyer and Ross had little to offer when asked for a potential timeline for Stroman’s return.
Manfred supports new Royals stadium
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred threw his support behind a new stadium for the Royals on Wednesday, calling both of their potential sites near downtown Kansas City “unbelievably high quality” for the type of revenue-producing, multi-use districts that are necessary for small-market clubs to compete.
Manfred spoke for an hour at the Urban Youth Academy, which is designed to encourage inner-city youth in baseball, alongside Royals chairman John Sherman and Bob Kendrick, the president of the nearby Negro Leagues Baseball Museum — which itself is in the midst of a $25 million fundraising effort for a new home.
FOOTBALL
Taylor leaves Colts camp for 2nd time
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor left the team’s training camp complex for the second time in a week, team officials confirmed in a statement.
Taylor left the facility last week to continue rehabbing after the injury forced him to miss six games last season. The former Wisconsin Badgers star also has been embroiled in an ugly contract dispute as he enters the final season of his rookie contract. Taylor is scheduled to make about $4.3 million this year.
Patriots announce signing of Ezekiel Elliott
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Running back Ezekiel Elliott is officially heading to the AFC after a free agent deal with the New England Patriots.
The team announced the addition of the three-time Pro Bowler on Wednesday. A person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press that the seven-year veteran with the Dallas Cowboys is joining the Patriots on a one-year deal worth $4 million and incentives could boost his compensation to $6 million.
Jets officially sign Dalvin Cook
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Dalvin Cook has officially joined the New York Jets’ backfield.
The team announced Wednesday it signed the former Minnesota Vikings star, who watched the end of the Jets’ joint practice session with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, took his physical and handled the paperwork for his one-year contract.
SOCCER
U.S. women’s coach Andonovski resigns
U.S. women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The move comes less than two weeks after the Americans were knocked out of the Women’s World Cup earlier than ever before.
The four-time tournament champions struggled throughout this World Cup. A victory over Vietnam to kick off the group stage was followed by a pair of draws against Netherlands and Portugal — barely enough to get the team into the knockout stage,
TENNIS
Williams, Wozniacki back in U.S. Open
NEW YORK — Venus Williams will be back in the U.S. Open at age 43, and Caroline Wozniacki will join her in the field for her return to Grand Slam tennis.
Both players were given wild cards into the tournament on Wednesday by the U.S. Tennis Association.
Williams was the U.S. Open champion in 2000 and 2001, two of her seven major singles titles. Wozniacki announced in June that she was returning to competition three years after retiring to start a family. The former No. 1-ranked player from Denmark, who has two children with husband and former NBA player David Lee, earned the first victory in her comeback last week in Montreal.