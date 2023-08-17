CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman has a right rib cartilage fracture, and there is no timetable for his return.

The new injury for Stroman, who was placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 2 because of inflammation in his right hip, is a blow for the Cubs as they try for the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2020.

The Associated Press

