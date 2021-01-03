AUSTIN, Texas — Texas fired Tom Herman because it was tired of waiting for him to deliver a Big 12 title and turn the Longhorns back into a national championship contender.
Next up: Steve Sarkisian, the architect of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s offense and their tsunami of points this season.
Texas abruptly fired Herman on Saturday after four seasons, then followed it hours later with the announcement it has hired the Alabama offensive coordinator to build the Longhorns back into shape.
Sarkisian has directed an overwhelming Crimson Tide offense this season that has produced two Heisman Trophy finalists in quarterback Mac Jones and receiver DeVonta Smith, and has Alabama rolling into the Jan. 11 College Football Playoff championship game against Ohio State. He recently won the Broyles Award given to college football’s top assistant coach.
Sarkisian, 46, also has previous head coaching experience at Washington and Southern California. He has been Alabama’s offensive coordinator under head coach Nick Saban since 2019.
Herman still had three seasons left on a guaranteed contract that was due to pay him more than $6 million per year. Sarkisian is Texas’ fourth head coach since its last Big 12 title in 2009 under Mack Brown.
Herman was supposed to end that drought. He was college football’s hottest young coach when the Longhorns brought him from Houston to replace Charlie Strong in 2016. But Herman’s results never matched his swagger: He never had a losing season and won four bowl games at Texas, including last week’s Alamo Bowl. But he couldn’t return the Longhorns to consistent league or national title contenders. He was just 1-4 against archrival Oklahoma and leaves Texas 32-18 overall.
Broncos, Syracuse great Little dies at 78
Floyd Little, the great running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died. He was 78.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said he died Friday night at his home in Nevada. No cause was given.
Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse, where he wore No. 44 like Jim Brown and Ernie Davis before him. From 1964-66, he ran for 2,704 yards and 46 touchdowns.
A native of New Haven, Conn., he was the sixth overall pick in the 1967 AFL-NFL draft and played nine seasons in Denver.
Romo won’t be in broadcast booth today
NEW YORK — Tony Romo will not be in the broadcast booth on the final day of the NFL regular season Sunday after being sidelined by “COVID-19 protocols,” the network said.
CBS Sports posted the news with a short tweet on its “CBS Sports PR” Twitter feed on Saturday afternoon. No other information was provided.
The network said that Boomer Esiason, who normally is in CBS’ New York studio for “The NFL Today,” will team with Jim Nantz at SoFi Stadium calling the Cardinal-Rams game.
Browns down 2 more coaches
CLEVELAND — Down at least five players and three assistant coaches, the Cleveland Browns will try become a playoff team again.
Unable to practice most of the week due to COVID-19 cases and protocols, the Browns said Saturday that offensive line coach Bill Callahan and assistant line coach Scott Peters will both miss today’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as Cleveland tries to lock up its first postseason berth since 2002.
On Friday, the team said wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea will also miss the dramatic regular-season finale after he tested positive.
Steelers add 2 starters to COVID list
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed cornerback Joe Haden, tight end Eric Ebron and reserve linebacker Cassius Marsh on the reserve/COVID-19 list, putting the players’ status for the playoffs in jeopardy.
The move also leaves the AFC North champions further depleted for their regular-season finale in Cleveland today. The Steelers (12-3) are already assured of finishing no worse than third in the AFC while Cleveland (10-5) can end an 18-year playoff drought with a victory.
The team announced quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, outside linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive end Cam Heyward and center Maurkice Pouncey will not make the trip.
Lions activate Shelton, release Herron
DETROIT — The Detroit Lions have activated defensive tackle Danny Shelton from injured reserve and released defensive lineman Frank Herron.
Detroit also announced Saturday that it signed safety Bobby Price to the active roster from the practice squad, elevated defensive tackle Albert Huggins and center Evan Brown from the practice squad to the active/inactive list, and restored linebacker Anthony Pittman to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list.
Titans’ Kern returning from COVID list
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans are getting at least one of their kickers back for the regular season finale at Houston. The Titans (10-5) activated three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday after he was placed on that list Tuesday. Four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski has been on the list since Monday.
BASKETBALL
Hall of Famer Westphal dies at 70
Paul Westphal, a Hall of Fame player who won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 1974 and later coached in the league and in college, has died. He was 70.
The Phoenix Suns confirmed Westphal’s death in a statement Saturday. No cause was given, although he had been diagnosed with brain cancer last August.
A five-time All-Star guard, Westphal played in the NBA from 1972-84. After winning a championship with the Celtics, he made the finals in 1976 with Phoenix. He also played for Seattle and the New York Knicks.
Former BYU coach Rose hospitalized
PROVO, Utah — Former BYU basketball coach Dave Rose has been hospitalized after a stroke. The school said the 63-year-old Rose was stricken Thursday and has been stabilized.
Rose coached BYU for 14 seasons before retiring in 2019. He won 348 games, second most in the program, and led the Cougars to the NCAA Tournament eight times.