CALGARY, Alberta — Johnny Gaudreau saw the puck bouncing his way, so he raced over, slapped it toward the net — and sent the Calgary Flames to a Game 7 victory.
Gaudreau scored 15:09 into overtime to lift Calgary past the Dallas Stars, 3-2, late Sunday night, giving the Flames just their second playoff series win in the last 17 years.
“You dream about stuff like that,” Gaudreau said, “scoring in a Game 7 in overtime.”
Gaudreau, the USHL rookie of the year in 2010-11 while with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, got the rebound of Elias Lindholm’s attempt and put a sharp-angled shot over Jake Oettinger, who made 64 saves for Dallas — a franchise record for the most stops in a Game 7.
“You go into overtime with Jake, you know it’s going to take a perfect shot to beat him, and it was a perfect shot,” Stars coach Rick Bowness said. “Johnny made a great shot, right under the bar. You can’t do anything about that.”
Tyler Toffoli and Matthew Tkachuk scored their first goals of the series, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 26 shots and had an assist for the Flames, who will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference’s semifinal in the first postseason Battle of Alberta since 1991. The series opens Wednesday in Calgary.
“I’ve been here for nine years and never had even a sniff of a chance to play them in playoffs, so it’s pretty special,” Gaudreau said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun, good for the province, going to be a lot of fun for them, for us. It’s going to be a pretty cool series.”
After reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2004, when Calgary fell in seven games to the Tampa Bay Lightning — 2005 was a lockout year — the Flames didn’t win another playoff series until 2015, when Calgary was knocked out in the second round by Anaheim.
