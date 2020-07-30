CHICAGO — The National Hockey League’s Chicago Blackhawks said Wednesday they are banning headdresses at home games as part of their pledge to honor the Native American community.
The move comes after conversations with Native American partners to establish new policies and initiatives. While the team will play the remainder of its games this season in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta, the no headdresses policy begins as soon as fans are allowed back at Chicago’s United Center for games or events.
“These symbols are sacred, traditionally reserved for leaders who have earned a place of great respect in their tribe, and should not be generalized or used as a costume or for everyday wear,” the team said.
The Blackhawks plan to further integrate Native American culture and storytelling into game presentation and community involvement. They’re also working to establish a new wing at Trickster Cultural Center, the only Native American-owned and operated arts institution in Illinois.
FOOTBALL
ACC schedule includes Notre Dame
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced plans Wednesday to stage 11 football games for each school with a schedule that will include Notre Dame, which is giving up its storied independence in a year rocked by the coronavirus pandemic. The ACC’s 14 university presidents approved a plan for an 11-game schedule, including one nonconference game, and for pushing back both the first week (to Sept. 7) and the league championship game (from Dec. 5 to either Dec. 12 or 19). The ACC will eliminate its traditional divisional format this season and the two teams with the best winning percentages in conference play will meet in Charlotte, N.C.
VIkings place 3 more on COVID-19 list
The Minnesota Vikings put three more players, including defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, on their reserve list for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Linebacker Cameron Smith and offensive tackle Oli Udoh were also placed on COVID-19 reserve, bringing the team’s total on the list to seven players. Smith and Udoh were 2019 draft picks. Odenigbo is in line to take over as a starter, with the departure of 10-year veteran Everson Griffen.
The reserve list was created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. Clubs are not permitted to disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
Chiefs’ Williams opts out of 2020
Running back Damien Williams, whose strong postseason helped Kansas City to its first Super Bowl championship in 50 years, is opting out of playing the upcoming season.
The 28-year-old Williams had 290 yards and six touchdowns in three postseason games — two TDs in the Super Bowl — for the Chiefs. He has been plagued by injuries in his six pro seasons, and rushed for 498 yards and five touchdowns on 111 carries during the regular season.
Eagles place Johnson, others on COVID list
The Philadelphia Eagles have placed three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson, linebacker Nathan Gerry, and tackle Jordan Mailata on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team is not disclosing if any of the players tested positive or were exposed to someone who has been infected with the new coronavirus.
Giants’ Solder won’t play in 2020
New York Giants left tackle Nate Solder has opted out of the 2020 NFL season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Solder, who started every game for the Giants the past two seasons, announced his decision Wednesday on Twitter, citing his son’s ongoing fight with cancer, the recent birth of a baby boy, and his own history with cancer.
49ers’ GM Lynch signs extension
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — General manager John Lynch has agreed to a new five-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers that will keep him locked up through the 2024 season. A person familiar with the deal says the sides agreed on Wednesday to replace the original six-year contract Lynch signed in 2017. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been announced.
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa cleared to play
MIAMI — Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed his physical when he reported to Miami Dolphins training camp and will practice without restrictions as he begins his bid to overtake veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job.
The all-clear will allow Tagovailoa to practice for the first time since a career-threatening hip injury ended his Alabama career in mid-November.
BASEBALL
Markakis returns to Braves after opting out
ATLANTA — Nick Markakis is returning to the Atlanta Braves, three weeks after announcing he was opting out of the season due to his concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Markakis, the veteran outfielder who is in his sixth season with Atlanta, said Wednesday he changed his mind about sitting out after watching his teammates play the first five games.
Phillies employee who visited Marlins’ dugout tests positive
PHILADELPHIA — A coronavirus outbreak on another team has left the Philadelphia Phillies idle for five days, aiming to return to play a doubleheader that could entail 7-inning games and scheduling a new opponent next week.
One employee who works in the visiting clubhouse has tested positive for the coronavirus following a season-opening series against the Marlins in Philadelphia last weekend. All Phillies players and on-field staff tested negative for a second straight day. Sixteen players for the Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a person familiar with the matter.
TENNIS
Top-ranked Barty pulls out of U.S. Open
BRISBANE, Australia — No. 1-ranked Ash Barty has pulled out of the U.S. Open because she doesn’t want to risk traveling during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 24-year-old Australian is the highest-profile player so far to opt out of the Aug. 31-Sept. 13 Grand Slam tournament in New York because of the global health crisis.