ST. LOUIS — Cardinals manager Mike Shildt named Adam Wainwright as the starter in the NL wild-card game next week against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants.
Wainwright is 17-7 with a 3.08 ERA this season.
The Cardinals clinched the second wild-card spot earlier this week and will face either the Dodgers or Giants, whichever does not win the NL West, in the winner-take-all game next Wednesday. The postseason trip will be the third in a row for the Cardinals.
Wainwright has won 10 of his last 11 decisions this season, with 11 quality starts during that span including Tuesday’s clincher.
The 40-year-old right-hander is no stranger to the postseason, with 28 appearances throughout his career, including earning the save in the World Series clincher against the Detroit Tigers in 2006.
Wainwright has a 3-5 record in 11 postseason starts and will have plenty of backup if needed.
Creighton baseball administrator killed
OMAHA, Neb. — A Creighton University baseball administrator was found dead Thursday in the yard of an Omaha home that he had just sold to a realty company, police said.
Christopher Gradoville, 37, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Police said they arrested a tenant in the home, 43-year-old Ladell Thornton, on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Gradoville was the director of baseball operations at Creighton University.
FOOTBALL
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem among Super Bowl halftime show headliners
LOS ANGELES — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time on stage together at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.
The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the five music icons will perform on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar are Southern California natives.
BASKETBALL
NCAA exploring same-city Final Fours
The NCAA is exploring holding a joint Final Four with the men and women’s basketball tournaments holding their semifinals and title games in the same city on the same weekend, though it would not happen until at least 2027 with sites already locked in through 2026.
Combining the tournaments was one of the recommendations stemming from an external review of gender equity issues of the tournaments. The report released in August was sparked by outrage at the disparities between amenities at the two tourneys, including weight rooms and other features. The NCAA earlier this week said the women’s tournament can start using “March Madness” in marketing and branding beginning this season, addressing another sharp criticism raised this year.
GOLF
Theegala leads Sanderson Farms
JACKSON, Miss. — California rookie Sahith Theegala carved his tee shots into play and made it look easy from there Thursday for an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead over Nick Watney and Harold Varner III in the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Theegala missed three fairways but was out of position just once at the Country Club of Jackson. He had a birdie putt on every hole but one and finished his round with a 15-foot birdie on the par-4 ninth. It also was a big start for Watney, coming off one of his worst seasons. He holed a couple of long putts for his lowest start to a PGA Tour event in 15 months.