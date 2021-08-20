Leadoff hitter Luke Voit had a two-run double in New York’s four-run third inning and the surging Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins, 7-5, Thursday night in New York for their season-high seventh straight victory.
Voit made his third start out of the leadoff spot this year and was New York’s designated hitter now that the team is comfortable playing Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield. He gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead with a double down the left-field line off John Gant (0-1) and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Anthony Rizzo — his replacement at first base.
Voit’s clutch hit came two nights after he drove in the decisive runs in a doubleheader sweep of Boston and said he deserved to play as much as Rizzo. After scoring New York’s fourth run on Rizzo’s sacrifice fly, Voit emphatically clapped his hands after crossing the plate.
Kyle Higashioka homered and started the four-run inning with an RBI double. Both hits scored Bronx native Andrew Velazquez, who had two hits and also stole a base — New York’s 30th since the All-Star break.
Stanton added a homer in the eighth.
The Yankees are 19-5 since losing three of four in Boston July 22-25. Coming off a three-game sweep of the Red Sox, the Yankees remained one game ahead of Oakland for the AL’s first wild-card spot.
Athletics 5, White Sox 4 — At Chicago: Matt Olson slugged a go-ahead two-run homer, Matt Chapman added a solo shot and Oakland rallied to beat Chicago.
Rays 7, Orioles 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Brandon Lowe hit his career-high 29th homer, Shane McClanahan won his fourth straight start, and AL East-leading Tampa Bay handed Baltimore its 15th consecutive loss.
Angels 13, Tigers 10 — At Detroit: Max Stassi hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning and Los Angeles overcame an eight-run deficit to beat Detroit.
Mariners 9, Rangers 8 (11 innings) — At Arlington, Texas: Ty France hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning and Seattle completed a three-game series sweep with a win over Texas, after the Rangers forced extra innings with five runs in the ninth.
Astros 6, Royals 3 (10 innings) — At Kansas City, Mo.: Aledmys Díaz singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and Houston beat Kansas City, avoiding a four-game sweep.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Reds 6, Marlins 1 — At Cincinnati: Joey Votto slammed a three-run homer, Luis Castillo pitched seven innings of one-run ball and Cincinnati beat Miami.
Votto’s 428-foot shot into the seats in right-center — his team-leading 27th homer — highlighted the Reds’ four-run fourth after Miami right-hander Nick Neidert had faced the minimum in the first three innings.
Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 2 — At Phoenix: Madison Bumgarner held Philadelphia to one hit in the first seven innings and Arizona beat the Phillies for a three-game sweep.