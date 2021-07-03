IOWA CITY — As plans move forward for a full capacity at Kinnick Stadium in 2021 and all University of Iowa home athletic events throughout the year, single game tickets for Iowa home football games will go on sale in early July.
Single game tickets for all home football games will go on sale to I-Club members and season ticket holders beginning Sunday, July 11. Single game ticket sales to the general public will begin Thursday, July 15.
“We are preparing for and planning for 100 percent capacity and excited to welcome fans back to Kinnick Stadium and all of our venues,” said Gary Barta, Director of Athletics. “We are coming off one of the most successful athletic seasons in program history and are looking forward to continuing that momentum. Having our fans in the stands, cheering on our student-athletes, will only add to the success.”
Season tickets for Iowa’s seven home games in Kinnick Stadium remain on sale, and are available via hawkeyesports.com/Tickets, or by calling the UI athletics ticket office at 1-800-IA-HAWKS. The ticket office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cowboys to be featured in ‘Hard Knocks’
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys will be featured on the “Hard Knocks” documentary series this summer for the third time in the program’s 16 seasons.
HBO and NFL Films announced Friday that five hour-long episodes, beginning Aug. 10 at 9 p.m. CT, will profile the Cowboys during training camp and the preseason. The team’s itinerary includes camp in Oxnard, Calif., an exhibition against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 5 in Canton, Ohio, a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 7, and three more preseason games versus the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ex-Georgia, Miami coach Richt has Parkinson’sATLANTA — Former Georgia and Miami football coach Mark Richt has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
Richt, who guided the Bulldogs for 15 seasons and closed out his coaching career at alma mater Miami, made the announcement on Twitter.
He led the Bulldogs to a pair of Southeastern Conference championships, including in 2002 to break a 20-year drought. Georgia made five appearances in the SEC championship game, compiled nine seasons with at least 10 wins and was invited to 15 consecutive bowl games.
HOCKEY
Lightning just a win away from repeating
MONTREAL — The quick-strike Tampa Bay Lightning struck for two early second-period goals to help beat the Montreal Canadiens, 6-3, on Friday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Nikita Kucherov and Tyler Johnson scored on early odd-man rushes 1:53 apart for the defending champion Lightning, who have a 3-0 series lead. The second-period outburst resembled how Tampa Bay opened the first, when Jan Rutta and Victor Hedman scored 1:35 apart less than 3 1/2-minutes in.
The Lightning have scored the first goal in each of the three games of a series in which the Canadiens have yet to hold a lead.
BASEBALL
White Sox make series of roster moves
DETROIT — In need of infield help, the Chicago White Sox called up Jake Burger from Triple-A Charlotte, one of four roster moves announced Friday.
The Sox also reinstated right fielder Adam Eaton from the 10-day injured list and optioned designated hitter Yermín Mercedes and reliever Zack Burdi to Charlotte.
Burger, 25, was in the lineup for the team’s series opener Friday against the Tigers, playing third base and batting eighth. Mercedes is slashing .271 with seven home runs, 37 RBIs and 26 runs in 68 games this season. Burdi has a 5.00 ERA and six strikeouts in six relief appearances with the Sox in 2021.
GOLF
Niemann, Lewis lead at Rocket Mortgage ClassicDETROIT — Phil Mickelson created a buzz at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, flip-flopping on his plans to return, and Bryson DeChambeau left lingering questions about parting ways with his caddie.
On the jam-packed leaderboard, Joaquin Niemann and Tom Lewis quietly went about their business to share the top spot heading into the weekend at Detroit Golf Club.
Niemann and Lewis each shot 3-under 69 on Friday to reach 10-under 134, each completing 36 holes without a bogey. Troy Merritt (68), Chris Kirk (68) and Max Homa (65) were a shot back.
Matsuyama tests positive for COVID, withdrawsDETROIT — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Rocket Mortgage Classic after testing positive for COVID-19.
The PGA Tour made the announcement Friday just before Matsuyama was scheduled to start his second round. Tour officials were unable to say whether Matsuyama has been vaccinated. The PGA Tour, though, does not test fully vaccinated players.