THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams on Thursday, choosing Los Angeles and its burgeoning super team over several potential free-agent destinations.
The Browns released Beckham on Monday midway through his third season in Cleveland. He cleared waivers Tuesday with no team willing to pick up the $7.25 million he was owed under his last contract, freeing the five-time 1,000-yard wideout to sign with any team.
After considering his options, Beckham elected to join NFL yards passing leader Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay in the league’s most productive passing offense.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection will play alongside NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp — who has 74 catches for 1,019 yards and 10 TDs, all tops in the league — and starters Robert Woods (556 yards) and second-year pro Van Jefferson (443 yards). One of those three receivers is likely to see less playing time after Beckham joins the Rams, who have run offensive sets featuring three receivers almost exclusively this season.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Superman has returned.
Whether or not Cam Newton can rescue the Carolina Panthers’ sinking season remains to be seen.
The Panthers (4-5) announced they’ve signed Newton to a one-year contract, bringing him back to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011 — and later cut him prior to the 2020 season after he lost eight straight games as a starter.
The deal is worth $10 million, including $4.5 million in fully guaranteed money and a $1.5 million roster bonus, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Ruggs lawyers: Witness says firefighting slow in fatal crash
LAS VEGAS — A witness said firefighters were slow to extinguish a vehicle fire sparked by a deadly crash that authorities blame on former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, his lawyers say in a court filing.
Ruggs, 22, is accused of causing the pre-dawn crash by driving drunk at speeds up to 156 mph with his girlfriend in his Corvette sports car. The team released him hours after the crash.
UConn hires former UCLA coach Jim Mora
UConn on Thursday hired former UCLA coach Jim Mora, who also coached two NFL teams, to lead the Huskies.
The 59-year-old Mora has been out of coaching and working as a television analyst after spending six seasons (2012-17) leading UCLA to a 46-30 record. Mora coached four seasons in the NFL, three with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the Seattle Seahawks, going 31-33.
BASEBALL
Brewers hire Timmons, Dawson as hitting coachesMILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers will go with multiple hitting coaches next season after hiring Ozzie Timmons and Connor Dawson to replace the fired Andy Haines.
Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced Thursday that the NL Central champions had selected Timmons and Dawson as part of their “hitting coach team at the major league level.” Stearns said the Brewers also plan to hire an assistant hitting coach to join that duo.
Longtime Royals baseball scout dies at 94
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Longtime baseball scout Art Stewart, who began his career with the New York Yankees in the 1950s before becoming the longest-tenured member of the Kansas City Royals organization, died Thursday. He was 94.
The Royals announced the death of Stewart, who just completed his 52nd year with them. No cause was given. Stewart scouted more than 70 players who reached the big leagues, including Bo Jackson, Kevin Appier, Mike Sweeney, Johnny Damon and Carlos Beltran.
BASKETBALL
VanVleet, Trent hit late 3s to lift Raptors
PHILADELPHIA — Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet hit back-to-back 3-pointers over the final 1:10 to lift the Toronto Raptors past the Philadelphia 76ers, 115-109, on Thursday night.
VanVleet hit six 3s and scored 32 points, and Trent added 20 to help the Raptors knock off the undermanned Sixers. The Raptors lost to Boston on the front end of a back-to-back but the late 3s rallied them to a nice road victory. Tobias Harris scored 19 points for the Sixers in his return from a six-game absence.
GOLF
4 tied for lead in suspended Houston Open
HOUSTON — Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List shared the lead Thursday in the suspended first round of the Houston Open, with List still on the course when darkness stopped play.
Rain delayed the start for 2 1/2 hours, with 0.9 inches falling at Memorial Park. None of the afternoon starters completed play. Leishman, Henley and Gooch each finished at 5-under 65, while List had three holes left when play was called for the day.