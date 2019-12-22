NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two men were stabbed to death early Saturday at a Nashville bar and one of the victims was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard, authorities said.
Nashville Police said 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni were stabbed in a fight at 2:50 a.m. outside the Dogwood Bar & Grill.
The Tennessean reports Beathard was the brother of quarterback C.J. Beathard of the San Francisco 49ers. The report says the victim also was the grandson of NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard.
Police said the argument began over a woman inside the bar and turned into a larger fight involving more people outside. Beathard and Trapeni were stabbed in their sides, according to authorities. A third stabbing victim was treated and released from a hospital.
Police say they are searching for suspects in the stabbings.
The 49ers organization was “shocked and deeply saddened” to hear of Beathard’s death, the team said in a release.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to C.J. and the entire Beathard family as they cope with the unthinkable loss of a loved one,” the team said.
Sproles retires after 15 seasons
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles has decided to retire, ending a 15-year career for the three-time Pro Bowl player.
Sproles announced his decision Saturday on the Eagles’ website, saying “Spending the past month on Injured Reserve has been hard. I want to be out there with my guys. But I’ve had the chance to spend a lot of time with my family and I’m at peace with this decision.”
The 36-year-old Sproles has been out with a torn right hip flexor muscle and won’t play Sunday when the Eagles (7-7) attempt to keep their playoffs hopes alive against the Dallas Cowboys (7-7). He rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries this season.
Titans downgrade Henry to questionable
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Derrick Henry’s status has been downgraded to questionable for the Tennessee Titans’ game Sunday with the New Orleans Saints as the Pro Bowl running back deals with a hamstring injury.
The Titans have promoted running back Dalyn Dawkins from their practice squad and waived outside linebacker Sarif Finch.
Henry practiced fully Friday but was downgraded on Saturday’s injury report.
Ohio school names stadium after Burrow
ATHENS, Ohio — The Ohio school district where Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow played football has named its high school stadium in his honor.
The Athens City School District Board of Education in southeast Ohio posted a proclamation about the naming this week on Facebook.
The proclamation details Burrow’s accomplishments as quarterback for Athens High School, where he was named Ohio Mr. Football in 2014, and at Louisiana State University, where he’s the quarterback for the undefeated Tigers. LSU faces the University of Oklahoma on Dec. 28 in the semifinals of the BCS National Championship.
Reed, West Florida win Division II title
McKINNEY, Texas — Backed up to his 1-yard line in the final minute of the first half in the NCAA Division II championship game, West Florida quarterback Austin Reed told his coaches to run four receivers straight up the field.
Coach Pete Shinnick wasn’t so sure, but they found a compromise, and 99 yards later, had a title game record for passing yards before halftime.
Reed threw for 399 of his 523 yards in the first half, and West Florida hung on for a 48-40 victory over Minnesota State on Saturday in a matchup of teams seeking a first title.
The redshirt freshman had to wait until the second half to break the record for touchdown passes, finishing with six after tying the previous mark of five in the first half.
North Central beats UW-Whitewater in 1st trip to NCAA D-III title game
SHENENDOAH, Texas — North Central of Illinois made the most of its first trip to the NCAA Division III championship game, starting fast and never looking back.
Ethan Greenfield ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns, Broc Rutter threw for 263 yards and two scores and North Central routed Wisconsin-Whitewater, 41-14, on Friday night for its first Division III championship.
BASEBALL
White Sox, Keuchel agree to 3-year deal
The Chicago White Sox and left-hander Dallas Keuchel have agreed to a $55 million, three-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the agreement had not been announced. Keuchel’s deal includes a vesting option for 2023 that would bring the total value to $74 million.
The 31-year-old Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 but struggled to find work last offseason as a free agent. He signed a roughly $13 million, one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves in June and went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA for the NL East champions.
Tigers sign Cron, Schoop
DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers needed power, so they’re bringing in two players from the Minnesota team that set a major league record for home runs.
The Tigers agreed to one-year deals with free agents Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron. The deals are each for $6.1 million and should add some power to a Detroit team that finished last in the American League in homers in 2019.
Schoop and Cron both played for Minnesota last season, helping the Twins hit a record 307 home runs. Schoop, a second baseman, batted .256 with 23 homers — his fourth straight season with over 20. He turned 28 in October.
VOLLEYBALL
Stanford beats Wisconsin for NCAA title
PITTSBURGH — Kathryn Plummer led Stanford to its second straight NCAA women’s volleyball title and ninth overall, finishing with 22 kills in the Cardinal’s 25-16, 25-17, 25-20 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday night.
Stanford (30-4) won back-to-back titles for the second time in program history. Wisconsin (27-7) has never won a title, falling to 0-3 in NCAA finals.