Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs, and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals, 8-2, on Saturday at Yankee Stadium.
DJ LeMahieu homered and had an RBI single, and Matt Carpenter homered for the 15th time in 40 games for New York, which won its third straight after dropping a pair of games to the New York Mets.
The American League-leading Yankees have won seven straight against the Royals and 10 of the last 11.
Whit Merrifield had a third-inning double for his 1,000th career hit and Salvador Perez had a sacrifice fly for the Royals, who have lost five straight.
Judge, who became the first player in the majors this season to reach 40 homers Friday, fouled off two breaking balls from starter Jonathan Heasley before sending a 2-2 fastball into the right-center field seats for a two-run drive in the second inning. It was one of his two hits, and he also walked twice.
The 6-foot-7 slugger’s 200th homer came in his 671st career game, behind just Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard, who achieved the feat in 2009 in 658 games.
“Excited to get that one out of the way,” Judge said. “Me and (Aaron Hicks) were kind of racing — he’s about to get to 100 and I was trying to get to 200, so we had a little race going on.”
Judge has 42 homers this season and is on pace for 67. He is tied with Sammy Sosa and two behind Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire for the most before Aug. 1 in MLB history. Bonds holds the season record with 73 homers in 2001.
A free agent at the end of the season, Judge has nine homers and 21 RBIs with a .447 batting average in 10 games since the All-Star break. After hitting just one homer in his first 13 games, Judge has connected for 36 over his last 79 games and is on pace to surpass Roger Maris’ club record of 61, set in 1961.
Rays 6, Guardians 4 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Brandon Lowe and Yandy Díaz homered to lead Tampa Bay. Corey Kluber allowed four runs and eight hits with a season-high 10 strikeouts in six innings and improved to 2-0 in two career starts against Cleveland, where he won the AL Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017.
Blue Jays 5, Tigers 3 — At Toronto: Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored twice and the Blue Jays won for the 11th time in 14 games.
INTERLEAGUE
Brewers 9, Red Sox 4 — At Boston: Hunter Renfroe belted a two-run homer over, Eric Lauer pitched five innings of one-run ball for his first victory in over a month and the Brewers beat fading Boston, sending the Red Sox to their 13th loss in 16 games
Reds 8, Orioles 2 — At Cincinnati: Tyler Mahle allowed just two runs in six innings, Jake Fraley went 3-for-4 with a homer, Jonathan India homered and was 3-for-5, and Joey Votta hit his 10th home run of the season to lead the Reds.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Mets 4, Marlins 0 —At Miami: Carlos Carrasco earned his 100th career win, pitching four-hit ball into the eighth inning. Francisco Lindor had three hits, including his 17th homer, while Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis also went deep for the NL East leaders, who won their fifth straight.
