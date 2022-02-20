Kofi Cockburn scored 27 points and Jacob Grandison had a season-high 24 as No. 12-ranked Illinois beat No. 19 Michigan State, 79-74, on Saturday to move into a first-place tie with No. 5 Purdue in the Big Ten Conference.
Cockburn scored in double figures for the 36th straight game for the Fighting Illini (19-7, 12-4 Big Ten), the third-longest such streak in the nation.
Tyson Walker scored a season-high 26 points and A.J. Hoggard had 15 for the Spartans (18-9, 9-6), who never led and trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half. Michigan State has lost four of five.
Florida 63, No. 2 Auburn 62 — At Gainesville, Fla.: Tyree Appleby scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, Colin Castleton added 19 and Florida rallied extended its home dominance in the series. The Tigers (24-3, 12-2 Southeastern Conference) lost their second straight on the road and dropped their first game in regulation. They previously lost to UConn and Arkansas in overtime.
No. 4 Kentucky 90, No. 25 Alabama 81 — At Lexington, Ky.: Kellan Grady made seven 3s for a season-high 25 points and Oscar Tshiebwe added 21 points with 14 rebounds for the Wildcats, who had to rally twice.
No. 7 Baylor 72, TCU 62 — At Waco, Texas: Jeremy Sochan matched his season high with 17 points as five players scored in double figures for Baylor, which led throughout despite missing two hurting guards. Baylor (22-5, 10-4 Big 12) played with only six players, except for a two-minute stretch by a seldom-used sophomore in the first half.
No. 9 Duke 88, Florida State 70 — At Durham, N.C.: Freshman forward Paolo Banchero scored 17 points as Duke beat Florida State with retiring Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski back after missing the second half of the Blue Devils’ previous game because he wasn’t feeling well.
No. 10 Villanova 74, Georgetown 66 — At Villanova, Pa.: Justin Moore scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half to lead Villanova to a victory over Georgetown.
No. 11 Texas Tech 61, No. 20 Texas 55 — At Austin, Texas: Bryson Williams scored 17 points as Texas Tech held off a Texas late charge to earn a sweep of the regular-season series in the heated rivalry.
No. 23 Arkansas 58, No. 16 Tennessee 48 — At Fayetteville, Ark.: Arkansas held Tennessee to two field goals in the final eight minutes and used an 11-1 run late in the second half to pull out a win. Jaylin Williams scored 13 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Razorbacks.
No. 21 Murray State 62, UT-Martin 60 — At Martin, Tenn.: KJ Williams made the go-ahead layup with 10 seconds left for a 61-60 lead over UT-Martin, was fouled on the play and made the free throw to help seal Murray State’s 16th straight win.
No. 22 Wyoming 75, Air Force 67 — At Laramie, Wyo.: Hunter Maldonado scored 29 points and Graham Ike had 27 to lead Wyoming to a victory over Air Force.
No. 24 UConn 72, Xavier 61 — At Storrs, Conn.: R.J. Cole and Tyler Polley each scored 16 points for UConn, which has won four of five. Adama Sanogo had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (19-7, 10-5 Big East).
Drake 83, Loyola Chicago 76 — At Chicago: Tucker DeVries scored 24 points and Garrett Sturtz added 15 as Drake used a big first half to top Loyola. Roman Penn added 12 points for the Bulldogs (19-9, 10-5 Missouri Valley Conference), who used a 43-31 advantage in the first half to propel to victory.
WOMEN
No. 22 Iowa 96, No. 5 Indiana 91 — At Bloomington, Ind.: Monika Czinano scored 22 points, Caitlin Clark added 16 of her 18 points in the second half and Indiana’s fourth quarter rally fell short. Indiana (19-5, 11-3 Big Ten) scored a program-record 42 points in the fourth quarter to close a 22-point deficit, but missed its last three shots. Iowa (17-7, 11-4) had 25 points in the quarter and made nine of 14 free throws to close the game.
The teams combined to miss 11 of their first 12 shots. Iowa then made nine of its next 11, jumping out to a 23-8 lead. Iowa never trailed and led by as much as 24. The Hawkeyes were up 22 heading into the final quarter before Indiana rallied.
No. 6 Iowa State 89, Oklahoma 67 — At Ames, Iowa: Ashley Joens scored 28 points to help Iowa State cruise. With the win, the Cyclones (22-4, 11-3 Big 12) remained tied atop the conference standings. Joens hit 10 of 20 shots and also grabbed nine rebounds. Emily Ryan added 15 points for Iowa State and Lexi Donarski added 14.
Drake 73, Northern Iowa 68 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Anna Miller and Megan Meyer each tallied 16 points to led Drake. UNI’s Karli Rucker was hot shooting in the second half, scoring 17 of her 19 points. She made a jumper with 7:58 to go to pull the Panthers within a basket.