South Korea’s players formed a circle in the center of the field and trained their eyes on several cell phones showing a nearby match that would decide their future at the World Cup.
The South Koreans had just about done their job, beating Portugal, 2-1, on a stoppage-time goal in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Now came an agonizing wait. They just needed Uruguay to not score a goal against Ghana in the other group match that still had at least six minutes to play.
Some South Korea fans prayed. Others were crying, just like captain Son Heung-min in the players’ huddle.
They could soon celebrate.
South Korea advanced to the round of 16 on the tiebreaker of goals scored, pushing Uruguay into third place Friday in one of the wildest finishes to a group in the tournament’s history.
Both teams finished with four points and both had a goal difference of zero, but the Asian team scored four goals compared to Uruguay’s two.
“We never gave up,” Son said through tears. “Our players were trying to run an extra step more, sacrificing themselves, and that allowed us to achieve a good result.“
Uruguay 2, Ghana 0 — At Al Wakrah, Qatar: Uruguay and Luis Suarez were eliminated from the World Cup despite a win over Ghana. The result also put Ghana out of the competition.
Cameroon 1, Brazil 0 — At Lusail, Qatar: Vincent Aboubakar scored with a header two minutes into stoppage time in Cameroon’s win over Brazil at the World Cup, a result that still allowed the five-time champions to win the group and eliminated the Africans.
Switzerland 3, Serbia 2 — At Doha, Qatar: Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as Switzerland beat Serbia and secured a spot in the round of 16.
