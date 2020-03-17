MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins agreed on Monday to a two-year, $66 million contract extension, giving the quarterback another eight-figure influx of guaranteed money and providing the team some immediate salary-cap relief.
Cousins was entering the final season of the fully guaranteed, three-year, $84 million contract he signed as a free agent in 2018. He was scheduled to count $31 million against the salary cap, but this new pact will reduce by $10 million the team’s charge for 2020, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been finalized.
Cousins will be guaranteed $61 million at signing. His $35 million base salary for the 2022 season would also become fully guaranteed a year from now, meaning he’s likely locked in for $96 million over the next three seasons. Either way, the ninth-year veteran will at least temporarily move back into the top five among NFL quarterbacks in average annual value, with the going rate at the critical position continuing to rise after a four-year, $118 million deal for Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill.
Cousins had a career-best season in 2019, ranking fourth in the league in passer rating (107.4), fourth in completion percentage (69.1), sixth in touchdown percentage (5.9), and seventh in average yards per attempt (8.1). He led the Vikings to a wild-card win in the playoffs at New Orleans, his first career postseason victory, and was picked as an injury replacement to his second Pro Bowl after making significant improvement in a new offensive system from his first year in Minnesota.
NFL moving ahead with April draft
NEW YORK — The NFL will proceed with its draft but without public events next month in Las Vegas. It’s not yet clear, however, if the draft itself will be held in the city.
Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday the draft will take place April 23-25 as scheduled, but under a modified format still being developed. The draft will be televised regardless of its venue or format.
The NFL said it is exploring “innovative options” for how the process will be handled and will provide that information as it becomes available.
Source: Raiders to sign QB Mariota
The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed on a contract with free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota to provide an experienced backup behind starter Derek Carr. A person familiar with the deal said Monday the Raiders reached the deal with the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 draft. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be signed until the start of the league year on Wednesday.
Falcons cut Freeman, Trufant
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons will dramatically boost their financial flexibility by releasing two former Pro Bowl players, running back Devonta Freeman and cornerback Desmond Trufant, plus two more veterans. The Falcons announced on Monday the release of offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo and tight end Luke Stocker.
Patriots, McCourty agree to extension
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots extended safety Devin McCourty’s contract Sunday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. McCourty was set to become an unrestricted free agent. The 32-year-old McCourty has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with New England.
Source: Van Noy, Dolphins agree to deal
A person familiar with the negotiations said linebacker Kyle Van Noy has agreed to a $51 million, four-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. The person confirmed the deal on the condition of anonymity because the NFL signing period hasn’t begun. Van Noy started the past three seasons for New England and totaled 15½ sacks, including a career-high 6½ last year.
HORSE RACING
Kentucky Derby moved to September
The Kentucky Derby, long known as the first Saturday in May, will become the first Saturday in September this year in light of the coronavirus crisis that has turned the traditional sports schedule upside down.
Churchill Downs is expected to make an announcement Tuesday morning that the race is being moved to Sept. 5, a person with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak told the Los Angeles Times. The Louisville Courier-Journal also reported the move.
The last time the Kentucky Derby was not held on the first Saturday in May was in 1945, when the U.S. government banned horse racing because of World War II.
HOCKEY
NHL pushes back timeline to resume season
The NHL significantly pushed back its timeline of when it can potentially resume playing by several weeks, if not a month or more, as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic.
The league and NHL Players’ Association told players Monday they can go home — even outside of North America — and must self-isolate through March 27 while the season is on hold. But the NHL also cautioned that it will not be able to even provide guidance on the potential reopening of team practices for another 45 days, which could push any potential return to play into May.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC postpones next 3 events
LOS ANGELES — The UFC has postponed its next three scheduled events through April 11, finally giving up on President Dana White’s plan to keep fighting amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UFC will not hold its show scheduled for Saturday, which was initially slated to be held in a full arena in London. The UFC also won’t hold shows scheduled for March 28 and April 11. White insists he will hold UFC 249 on April 18, although he doesn’t have a venue for it.
WRESTLING
WWE moves WrestleMania out of Tampa
WrestleMania in Tampa, Florida is down for the count.
The WWE’s annual wrestling extravaganza — often called the Super Bowl of wrestling — will not be held at Raymond James Stadium. WWE, however, said it will still hold its scheduled April 5 card on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Fla.