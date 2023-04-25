Tigers Brewers Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Colin Rea throws to the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of their game Monday in Milwaukee. Rea allowed four runs on five hits and four walks in five innings as the Brewers lost, 4-2.

 Jeffrey Phelps/The Associated Press

Nick Maton had a three-run homer and Matthew Boyd pitched effectively for five innings to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night in Milwaukee.

Boyd (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits in five innings, striking out eight and walking one as the Brewers lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

