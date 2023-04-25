Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Colin Rea throws to the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of their game Monday in Milwaukee. Rea allowed four runs on five hits and four walks in five innings as the Brewers lost, 4-2.
Nick Maton had a three-run homer and Matthew Boyd pitched effectively for five innings to lead the Detroit Tigers to a 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night in Milwaukee.
Boyd (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits in five innings, striking out eight and walking one as the Brewers lost consecutive games for the first time this season.
Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea (0-1), making his third start, and first at home, for the Brewers since being called up after Brandon Woodruff went on the injured list, allowed four runs on five hits in five innings, walking four with one strikeout.
Recommended for you
William Contreras staked the Brewers to a 1-0 lead in the first with his first homer, a two-out solo shot to center. Mike Brosseauhit a solo home run that cut the Brewers’ deficit to 3-2 in the third.
Rockies 6, Guardians 0 — At Cleveland: Austin Gomber bounced back from a hideous start to get his first win, Jurickson Profar drove in three runs and Colorado won for just the second time in 13 games.
Reds 7, Rangers 6 — At Cincinnati: TJ Friedl drove in the game-winning run with a ninth-inning single and Cincinnati snapped a six-game losing streak with a come-from-behind win over Texas.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Blue Jays 5, White Sox 2 — At Toronto: Chris Bassitt pitched 6 1/3 innings before leaving because of a sore lower back, Cavan Biggio hit a three-run home run and Toronto beat Chicago. Andrew Vaughn opened the scoring with a two-run double off Bassitt in the third, but the Blue Jays answered with a four-run fourth off White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn.
Orioles 5, Red Sox 4 — At Baltimore: Ramón Urías hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, and Baltimore rallied from a four-run deficit against Chris Sale, beating Boston for its seventh straight victory.
Rays 8, Astros 3 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Rookie Taj Bradley won his third consecutive start to begin his big league career and Tampa Bay beat Houston to set a modern era MLB record with its 14th consecutive home win to begin a season.
Twins 6, Yankees 1 — At Minneapolis: Sonny Gray pitched seven scoreless innings and Joey Gallo homered as the two former Yankees helped Minnesota beatNew York. Jorge Polanco added two hits and three RBIs for Minnesota. The Twins have won three of the first five meetings with their longtime nemesis this year.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 11, Marlins 0 — At Atlanta: Spencer Strider took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and struck out 13 as Atlanta snapped a four-game skid, hitting five home runs in a victory over Miami.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.