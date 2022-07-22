TEMPE, Ariz. — The drama is over and the decision is in: Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have made a long-term commitment to each other with a new contract that would keep the quarterback in the desert through the 2028 season.
The two-time Pro Bowl selection was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma after he won the Heisman Trophy and has largely delivered in his quest to make the Cardinals a better franchise.
The team announced the new contract on Thursday. ESPN reported that the contract could be worth $230.5 million, with $160 million guaranteed.
Source: Browns to sign QB Rosen as backup
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns reached an agreement Thursday with free agent quarterback Josh Rosen on a one-year contract, giving them another veteran as they await a ruling on Deshaun Watson, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Rosen, who was on Cleveland’s radar before the 2018 draft, will officially sign the contract today, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal.
Georgia signs Smart to 10-year extension
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia’s Kirby Smart has agreed to a contract extension through the 2031 season, a 10-year agreement worth more than $110 million that makes him the latest coach to land the type of megadeal that is becoming increasingly common in college football. The deal was announced Thursday.
Coming off a national championship season, Smart will be paid $10.25 million this season in base salary and supplemental compensation. He will receive raises each season, which lead to total compensation of $12.25 million in 2031.
BASEBALL
Arizona designates Keuchel for assignment
PHOENIX — Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks after four ineffective outings.
Arizona signed the 34-year-old Keuchel on June 7, but he struggled with an 0-2 record and 9.64 ERA, giving up 20 earned runs over 18 2/3 innings. The left-hander was released by the Chicago White Sox in May after going 2-5 with a 7.88 ERA.
Giants sign reliever Rosenthal
SAN FRANCISCO — Right-handed reliever Trevor Rosenthal signed a $4.5 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.
Rosenthal has a chance to pitch in the majors for the first time since 2020. He will be on the injured list with a hamstring strain initially and manager Gabe Kapler said he’s several weeks away from helping the team.
BASKETBALL
Former prep coach charged for naked ‘fat tests’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A successful Rhode Island high school basketball coach was criminally charged Thursday by authorities who say that for years he asked male student-athletes to remove their clothes while alone with him so he could check their body fat.
Aaron Thomas, 55, who coached at North Kingstown High School from the 1990s until he resigned last year, faces second-degree child molestation and second-degree sexual assault charges, Attorney General Peter Neronha and North Kingstown Police Chief Patrick Flanagan said in a statement.
76ers looking to build $1.3B arena
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday announced plans to take the first steps toward building a privately funded $1.3 billion sports and entertainment arena.
The team’s managing partners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, unveiled the creation of a new development company led by business leader David Adelman to create its future home in the city’s Fashion District. They said the new arena, 76 Place, is anticipated to cost approximately $1.3 billion.
GOLF
Piercy, Im share 1st-round lead at 3M Classic
BLAINE, Minn. — Scott Piercy shot a 6-under 65 to share the 3M Open lead with Sungjae Im after the first round Thursday, fresh off several significant changes he made in search of a late-season boost. Tony Finau was two strokes back, along with Brice Garnett, Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo and Tom Hoge.
CYCLING
Vingegaard moves closer to Tour de France win
HAUTACAM, France — Barring a crash, Jonas Vingegaard is likely to be wearing the yellow jersey when the Tour de France ends in Paris on Sunday.
Vingegaard responded to a series of attacks from defending champion Tadej Pogacar on Thursday and ultimately dropped his main rival in the last big mountain stage of this year’s race to increase his overall lead to three minutes, 26 seconds.
Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome pulled out of the race on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19. He withdrew from the Tour ahead of Stage 18.
