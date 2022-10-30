NASCAR Martinsville Auto Racing
Joey Logano walks down pit road on Saturday before NASCAR practice at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Va. He has clinched a spot in next week’s championship finale.

 Chuck Burton The Associated Press

Joey Logano is in an enviable place.

As the only driver who has already secured a spot in the championship finale of NASCAR’s Cup Series next weekend, he’ll enter today’s race at Martinsville Speedway with a head start on preparations for the finale at Phoenix Raceway.

