White Sox Cubs Baseball
Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. The Cubs won 4-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

 Nam Y. Huh

Christopher Morel hit a dramatic three-run homer off Gregory Santos in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Cody Bellinger sparked the winning rally with a leadoff double. Dansby Swanson then walked before Morel drove a 1-2 pitch from Santos (2-1) over the wall in right-center for his 19th homer.

