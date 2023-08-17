Chicago Cubs' Christopher Morel runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. The Cubs won 4-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Christopher Morel hit a dramatic three-run homer off Gregory Santos in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 on Wednesday night.
Cody Bellinger sparked the winning rally with a leadoff double. Dansby Swanson then walked before Morel drove a 1-2 pitch from Santos (2-1) over the wall in right-center for his 19th homer.
The Wrigley Field crowd of 40,869 cheered wildly as Morel sprinted around the bases with his arms out. He ripped off his jersey as he rounded third before he was surrounded by his teammates in a delirious mob at home plate.
Morel’s first career game-ending homer was the Cubs’ first hit with runners in scoring position all night. They were looking at a frustrating shutout loss before Nick Madrigal’s pinch-hit homer against Aaron Bummer in the eighth set the stage for Morel’s big swing in the ninth.
Drew Smyly (9-8) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.
The White Sox wasted a terrific performance by Mike Clevinger, who tossed seven innings of two-hit ball. The right-hander is 3-2 with a 2.15 ERA in his last nine starts.
Braves 2, Yankees 0 — At Atlanta: Charlie Morton recorded 10 strikeouts in six innings, Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer and Atlanta beat New York to complete a three-game sweep.
Phillies 9, Blue Jays 4 — At Toronto: Bryce Harper hit two solo home runs, Aaron Nola pitched five innings and snapped a four-start winless streak and Philadelphia won for the first time in four games,
Nationals 6, Red Sox 2 — At Washington: Keibert Ruiz hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the eighth inning, Stone Garrett homered twice for the first time in his career, and Washington beat Boston.
Athletics 8, Cardinals 0 — At St. Louis: Zack Gelof had four hits and Paul Blackburn pitched seven scoreless innings as Oakland snapped a nine-game road losing streak.
Astros 12, Marlins 5 — At Miami: Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Chas McCormick homered in the first inning, and Houston built a huge early lead and beat Miami.
Reds 7, Guardians 2 — At Cincinnati: Stuart Fairchild and Matt McLain hit two-run homers in the fourth inning and Cincinnati handed Cleveland’s Noah Syndergaard his first loss in 10 career starts against the Reds.
Rays 6, Giants 1 — At San Francisco: Luke Raley had the first pinch-hit, inside-the-park home run in Tampa Bay history and Aaron Civale pitched six strong innings for his first victory.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 7 — At Denver: Christian Walker hit a pair of two-run homers, the second in the eighth inning, lifting Arizona past Colorado.
Mets 8, Pirates 3 — At New York: DJ Stewart had his first multihomer game in two years on Wednesday, leading New York to a victory over Pittsburgh.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tigers 8, Twins 7 — At Minneapolis: Spencer Torkelson homered twice against Minnesota for the second time in a week, and Detroit beat the Twins.
Angels 2, Rangers 0 — At Arlington, Texas: Angels left-hander Reid Detmers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit his 42nd home run as Los Angeles beat AL West-leading Texas.