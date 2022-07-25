Owen Huehnergarth (Dyersville Beckman) — The senior catcher went 5-for-8 with an RBI and a double in two Iowa Class 2A state tournament games at Carroll, Iowa. The Trailblazers beat Dike-New Hartford, 7-4, in the quarterfinals and dropped a 9-4 loss to eventual state champion Van Meter in the semis. Huehnergarth finished the season with a .450 batting average, 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 50 RBIs.
Tucker Nauman (Western Dubuque) — A senior third baseman/pitcher, he led Iowa Class 3A state champion Western Dubuque with a .500 (4-for-8) batting average in three games in Iowa City. He also doubled, hit an inside-the-park home run and drove in four runs. On the mound, Nauman pitched five innings over two appearances, earned a quarterfinal victory over Winterset and struck out seven while scattering 12 hits. Nauman went 8-2 with a 4.17 ERA in 13 pitching outings and batted over .300.
Julia Roth (Dubuque Wahlert) — The 8th grader went 3-for-7 with two doubles, a home run and two RBIs for Dubuque Wahlert at the Iowa Class 3A state softball tournament. She held top-seeded Mount Vernon to three runs in a 3-l loss in the quarterfinals and came on in relief in an 11-10 loss to Davis County in the consolation game. Roth finished with a .293 batting average this season and went 6-7 with a 2.36 ERA in the circle.
