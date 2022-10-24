Damian Lillard scored 41 points, Jerami Grant made a driving layup with three seconds left, and the unbeaten Portland Trail Blazers kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless under new coach Darvin Ham with a 106-104 victory Sunday in Los Angeles.
Portland trailed 102-95 with 1:56 to play, but ended the game on an 11-2 run and won it when LeBron James missed a 17-footer at the buzzer.
Lillard carried the Blazers for long stretches, scoring 12 points in the final 5:06 before Grant finished it. After missing the final 47 games last season with injuries, Lillard has scored 41 points in Portland’s second and third games of the new season. He also continued his longtime domination of the Lakers, improving his career average of 28 points per game.
“Obviously, Dame is back and he’s pretty much putting the league on notice,” Portland coach Chauncey Billups said.
Patrick Beverley, James and Russell Westbrook all missed shots for LA down the stretch. After Anfernee Simons hit a leaning layup over Anthony Davis with 36 seconds left to trim Portland’s deficit to 102-101, Westbrook curiously shot and missed a 15-footer with 27 seconds to play and about 16 seconds left on the shot clock, capping his 4-for-15 day from the field.
Lillard then drilled his sixth 3-pointer, but James drove straight through the paint for an uncontested tying dunk with 7.7 seconds to go.
Grant, who finished with 16 points, drove and scored the tiebreaking bucket. James had a decent look at the basket on the final play, but couldn’t connect.
Hornets 126, Hawks 109 — At Atlanta: Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 24 points, Nick Richards added a career-high 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in a reserve role, and Charlotte coasted past Atlanta.
Cavaliers 117, Wizards 107 (OT) — At Cleveland: Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points in his home debut and atoned for some critical mistakes in the final minute of regulation with two big plays in overtime, leading Cleveland. Mitchell had a three-point play and steal in the final 1:43 of OT as the Cavs thrilled a sellout crowd that got its first look at the three-time All-Star since he came over from Utah in a blockbuster trade.
Jazz 122, Pelicans 121 (OT) — At New Orleans: Lauri Markkanen capped a 31-point performance with clutch free throws late in overtime, and Kelly Olynyk hit a go-ahead, driving scoop with 3 seconds to go in the extra period to lift the overhauled Jazz.
Timberwolves 116, Thunder 106 — At Oklahoma City: Anthony Edwards scored 30 points to lead seven Minnesota players in double figures.
