DeMarcus Lawrence returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown on the Rams’ opening drive, and Cooper Rush remained unbeaten as the Dallas Cowboys’ fill-in starter despite passing for just 102 yards in a 22-10 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.
Tony Pollard made an outstanding 57-yard TD run for the Cowboys, who are off to a 4-1 start for the second consecutive season after racking up four consecutive wins without injured QB Dak Prescott.
Dorance Armstrong forced the fumble returned by Lawrence and later blocked a punt during a huge first quarter for Dallas, which got 86 yards rushing from Pollard and 78 more from Ezekiel Elliott. With Rush going 10 for 16, the running game and the Cowboys’ impressive defense took charge in yet another strong game.
Cooper Kupp made a 75-yard touchdown reception for the Rams (2-3), who fell below .500 for only the second time in coach Sean McVay’s six seasons while getting shut out in the second half.
With three missing starters, the offensive line for the defending Super Bowl champions struggled to provide any support for the Rams’ inert running game or for Matthew Stafford, who passed for 308 yards and was sacked five times.
Eagles 20, Cardinals 17 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and Philadelphia remained the NFL’s only unbeaten team, beating Arizona after Matt Ammendola’s late field-goal attempt for the Cardinals sailed wide right. The Eagles improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when they won their first seven games and finished 13-3. The Cardinals never led, but looked as if they would push the game into overtime until Ammendola missed the 43-yarder. He was elevated to the active roster because of an injury to the team’s starting kicker Matt Prater.
Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15 — At Tampa, Fla.: Tom Brady threw for 351 yards and a touchdown as Tampa Bay beat Atlanta to end a two-game skid. Brady completed 35 of 52 passes without an interception, avoiding his first three-game losing streak since 2002, when he was with the New England Patriots. Leonard Fournette scored two TDs for the Bucs (3-2) on a 1-yard run and a 1-yard reception. A boy ran onto the field after Fournette’s first TD and was tackled hard by a security guard at the opposite end of the field. Police said there would be no charges and no arrest was made.
Chargers 30, Browns 28 — At Cleveland: Rookie Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left, and Los Angeles held on to beat Cleveland. Austin Ekeler rushed for a career-high 173 yards and scored twice as San Diego, which came in last in the NFL in rushing, leaned on its ground game to win its second shootout in two seasons with the Browns (2-3).Cleveland’s Nick Chubb ran for 134 yards and had a 2-yard TD run. Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams had 10 catches for 134 yards.
Jets 40, Dolphins 17 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Michael Carter scored on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs and New York ran past Miami to snap a 12-game skid against AFC East opponents.Quarterback Zach Wilson, Breece Hall and Braxton Berrios also rushed for scores to help the Jets to their first 3-2 start since 2017. It was the franchise’s first win against a division rival since topping Buffalo in Week 17 of the 2019 season.
Bills 38, Steelers 3 — At Orchard Park, N.Y.: Josh Allen picked apart a flimsy and injury-depleted Steelers secondary by throwing four touchdown passes in the first half as Buffalo routed Pittsburgh. After hitting Gabe Davis for a 98-yard TD on Buffalo’s third play from scrimmage, Allen all but sealed the win by hitting Davis for a 62-yard touchdown catch and Stefon Diggs for a 15-yard score a little over two minutes apart to put the Bills ahead 24-3 with 7:20 left in the second quarter. The Steelers (1-4) lost their fourth straight, their longest skid since opening the 2013 season with four losses. Rookie Kenny Pickett finished 34 of 52 for 327 yards and an interception in his first start.
Patriots 29, Lions 0 — At Foxborough, Mass.: Rookie Bailey Zappe threw a touchdown pass in his first career start and Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 161 yards as New England blanked Detroit.Kyle Dugger returned a fumble 59 yards for a touchdown for the Patriots, whose defense and ground game gave Zappe plenty of support. The rookie completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards with Mac Jones out for the second straight week with an ankle injury and backup Brian Hoyer on injured reserve following a concussion.
Saints 39, Seahawks 32 — At New Orleans: Taysom Hill ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as New Orleans beat Seattle to snap a three-game skid.Hill had a 60-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The versatile player, who’s listed as a tight end, also rushed for touchdowns of 8 and 9 yards, and completed the only pass he’s attempted this season for a 22-yard score to fellow tight end Adam Trautman.
Titans 21, Commanders 17 — At Landover, Md.: Derrick Henry rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown and Tennessee made a last-minute goal-line stand to beat Washington.David Long Jr. intercepted Carson Wentz at the 1-yard line with 6 seconds left as the Titans (3-2) won their third straight. Henry also had two catches for 30 yards, including a screen pass that set up Dontrell Hilliard’s 13-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.
Texans 13, Jaguars 6 — At Jacksonville, Fla.: Dameon Pierce ran for 99 yards and a touchdown, a score set up by the rookie’s 20-yard gain in which he broke six tackles, and Houston extended its winning streak over Jacksonville to nine. Houston picked up its first win of the season and fifth straight at Jacksonville despite finishing with 248 yards of offense.
49ers 37, Panthers 15 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, and Emmanuel Moseley returned an interception 41 yards for a score for San Francisco. The Niners improved to 3-2, winning on the road for the first time this season. Jeff Wilson ran for 120 yards and a touchdown and Tevin Coleman score two touchdowns for the 49ers.
