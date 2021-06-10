DETROIT — A son of legendary University of Michigan football coach Bo Schembechler was among the hundreds of men who were sexually assaulted by a campus doctor, and he will speak publicly about the abuse along with two players who also were victims in the 1970s and ‘80s, lawyers said Wednesday.
Matt Schembechler, Daniel Kwiatkowski and Gilvanni Johnson are expected to discuss the abuse during a news conference today. Their accusations come a month after a report commissioned by the university said Bo Schembechler and other officials were aware of complaints about Dr. Robert Anderson, though he remained at the school for decades.
“Matt Schembechler will set the record straight regarding his own abuse by Dr. Anderson and his father’s failure to protect him and other athletes,” attorney Mick Grewal said in a written statement.
BASEBALL
White Sox returning to 100% capacity
CHICAGO — The White Sox will return to 100% capacity at Guaranteed Rate Field starting with a June 25 game against Seattle. The announcement Wednesday came five days after the Chicago Cubs said they will move to 100% at Wrigley Field for their June 11 game against St. Louis. More than half the 30 big league teams have announced returns to full capacity.
FOOTBALL
Packers sign linebacker Campbell
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have added a veteran presence at inside linebacker by signing De’Vondre Campbell. The team announced the move Wednesday. Campbell comes to Green Bay after starting all 16 games for the Arizona Cardinals last season and posting 99 tackles, including 69 solos. Campbell, 27, previously spent four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, who selected him out of Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.
Chiefs promote 8 in front office
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday promoted Mike Borgonzi to assistant general manager and Brandt Tilis to vice president of football operations amid a wave of personnel moves within the AFC champions’ front office.
Among other promotions, top scout Ryan Poles was appointed executive director of player personnel and Mike Bradway senior director of player personnel. Ryne Nutt will be senior director of college scouting, Trey Koziol a senior director of pro personnel, Trey Koziol the assistant director of college scouting and Willie Davis the senior personnel executive.
BASKETBALL
Nets’ Harden to miss Game 3 vs. Bucks
NEW YORK — Brooklyn’s James Harden will miss Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals because of the right hamstring injury that forced him out of the series opener. Harden left 43 seconds into that game with tightness but the Nets haven’t missed him, taking a 2-0 lead over the Bucks. Game 3 is today in Milwaukee.
Gobert named defensive player of year
Utah’s Rudy Gobert won his third Defensive Player of the Year award Wednesday after helping the Utah Jazz to the best record in the NBA. Gobert, the fourth player to win the award at least three times, received 84 first-place votes and 464 points from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.
Pacers fire Bjorkgren after 1 season
INDIANAPOLIS — Kevin Pritchard hired Nate Bjorkgren to take the Indiana Pacers in a new direction. They went the wrong way. A season filled with defensive struggles, missed chances and locker room drama resulted Wednesday in the firing of Bjorkgren after only one season as coach.
NBA fines Miami’s Riley for comments
NEW YORK — Miami Heat President Pat Riley was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for being too clear that he’d eagerly welcome a reunion with LeBron James. The league said Riley violated its anti-tampering rule with his remarks during an interview Friday on Dan Le Batard’s radio show.
HOCKEY
Islanders eliminate Bruins in Game 6
UNIONDALE, N.Y. — Brock Nelson scored twice in another big second period by New York, Semyon Varlamov stopped 23 shots and the Islanders beat the Boston Bruins, 6-2, in Game 6 on Wednesday night to advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals for the second straight year.
SOFTBALL
Oklahoma forces Game 3 at WCWS
OKLAHOMA CITY — Jocelyn Alo hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning, and Oklahoma beat Florida State, 6-2, on Wednesday night to force a decisive Game 3 for the Women’s College World Series title. The final game will be played this afternoon. Oklahoma (55-4) is seeking its fifth national championship. Florida State (49-12-1) is trying for its second title in four years.