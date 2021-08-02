The Kawhi Leonard free-agent sweepstakes have begun again.
The first-team All-NBA forward is now an unrestricted free agent after declining his player option with the Los Angeles Clippers that would have been worth $36 million next season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who is not authorized to speak publicly.
The decision was not unexpected and could be the precursor of Leonard returning to the team on a new contract when free agency opens Monday afternoon. Veteran center Serge Ibaka did exercise his option on Saturday.
Leonard signaled the likelihood he would choose this route in December when he noted that, if healthy, “the best decision” would be to enter unrestricted free agency. The chief reasoning is not necessarily because of a wandering eye but timing — Leonard has completed his 10th NBA season, making him eligible to sign a maximum contract worth 35% of a team’s salary cap. If he re-signs with the Clippers, he will earn $39 million next season, or $3 million more than he would have earned had he opted into his player option.
If Leonard, 30, chooses to return to the Clippers, he has several options he can pick from regarding the length and structure of his deal. The maximum length and value of any contract he can sign to return right now is four years and around $176 million.
BASEBALL
Mets fail to sign 10th overall pick Rocker
The New York Mets failed to sign their top pick from last month’s amateur draft, Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, by Sunday’s 4 p.m. deadline, over concern about his medical scans.
New York selected Rocker with the 10th overall pick and will receive an extra selection in next year’s amateur draft, the pick after the 10th choice, because of their failure to sign the 21-year-old right-hander.
The Mets lost the $4,739,900 slot value available for draft signings that was assigned to Rocker’s pick. Rocker was a junior and is eligible to return to Vanderbilt for his senior season.
FOOTBALL
Saints add veteran RB Freeman
NEW ORLEANS — Former Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants running back Devonta Freeman has joined the New Orleans Saints.
Freeman has played eight NFL seasons since Atlanta selected him in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Florida State. Freeman played in five games for New York last season, rushing 54 times for 172 yards and one touchdown and catching seven passes for 58 yards.
Gesicki, 2 other Dolphins go on COVID-19 list
MIAMI — Mike Gesicki and two other Miami Dolphins tight ends went on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.
Also sidelined were Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen. The Dolphins have had four training camp practices and were off Sunday. The Dolphins didn’t say whether the three players tested positive or entered protocol because of contact tracing. Miami has four other tight ends in camp.
Clemson’s Davis arrested for reckless driving
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson cornerback Fred Davis II was arrested and charged with misdemeanor reckless driving for going 60 mph over the posted speed limit in July, leading to an accident.
The Clemson Police Department said in a release Sunday that Davis was traveling at 115 mph before colliding with a mail truck and injuring the driver on July 21. Davis turned himself in Sunday and has been released on bail.
Clemson police said the mail carrier sustained severe injuries in the wreck and “will require months or longer for recovery.”
AUTO RACING
Verstappen frustrated at Hungarian GP
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was quick to express his frustration after being taken out on the first lap of a Formula One race for the second straight time and losing the championship lead on Sunday at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
He was nudged off track by McLaren’s Lando Norris when in second place and he finished 10th. It meant that he conceded significant points and the overall lead to Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton heading into the midseason break.
From being 33 points ahead of Hamilton and on pole position at Silverstone, Verstappen now trails him by six points — 192-186 — after Hamilton finished third in a chaotic Hungarian GP.
Capps, Pruett sweep at Winternationals
POMONA, Calif. — Ron Capps and Leah Pruett gave Don Schumacher Racing a nitro sweep Sunday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway.
Capps topped the Funny Car field and Pruett won in Top Fuel for their first victories of the season.
Capps raced to his 67th overall victory to take the season points lead, beating J.R. Todd in the final with a 4.151-second run at 297.75 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.
Aaron Stanfield won in Pro Stock, and Matt Smith topped Pro Stock Motorcycle.