CONCORD, N.C. — The first racing book Justin Marks ever read was called “The Unfair Advantage,” written during a one-year sabbatical by the late Mark Donohue about his boss Roger Penske.
Marks grew up in admiration of Penske, Rick Hendrick and Joe Gibbs, the top owners in American motorsports. When he was 15, Marks got his picture taken with Gibbs at the 1996 Daytona 500. He wanted to be a racecar driver and made it happen with 80 starts across NASCAR’s three national series.
He never ran a full season, won only one career race and eventually switched to his entrepreneurial efforts, which included entering NASCAR ownership. He started Trackhouse Racing one season ago.
Today, the organization enters its 100th race poised to advance both its drivers into the round of eight.
The 41-year-old is beyond humbled at what he’s accomplished and how quickly the team has become a legitimate challenger to NASCAR’s big dogs.
“These guys were my heroes and they represent what the true top of the sport is, a sport that I’m so passionate about,” Marks said. “Just to have an opportunity to walk through the garage as colleagues is incredibly humbling. Then for us to be in the playoffs and in position to compete against them this deep is just humbling and a testament to how talented everyone is in this building and how hard they are working.”
Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez have combined this season to give Trackhouse its first three wins in team history. Chastain heads into Sunday’s playoff race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway ranked third in the standings, needing to finish ninth or better to automatically advance into the next round. Suárez is seventh in the standings, 12 points above the cutline needing a finish in the top eight to guarantee he advances.
The field will be trimmed from 12 to eight but really only three drivers will be dropped: Alex Bowman is sidelined for a second straight week with a concussion and will be eliminated.
LOGANO ON POLE
Joey Logano won the pole for today’s race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a lap of 103.424 mph to earn the top starting spot for the third time this season.
William Byron, who earned 25 points back from an appeals committee this week that keep him in the championship race, qualified second and was followed by Daniel Suárez as playoff drivers took the top three spots. Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric, who is below the cutline and in danger of elimination today, completed the top five.
Playoff driver Ross Chastain veered off course during the final round of qualifying and damaged his Chevrolet, which was being repaired so he would not need a backup car.
The No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Ford for Josh Williams was not permitted to qualify after three failures in pre-qualifying inspection. IndyCar driver Conor Daly’s Cup debut got off to a rough start when the No. 50 The Money Team Racing Chevrolet failed inspection twice and Daly brushed the wall in practice.
ODDS AND ENDS
Chase Elliott, who has already clinched his spot in the round of eight, is the FanDuel favorite. Elliott has won two of his four starts on The Roval. ... Rick Hendrick this week sent a bouquet of flowers to the Petty GMS Racing shop in Statesville to congratulate the team on Erik Jones’ win at Darlington and thank them for Jones pushing Elliott to the win at Talladega last week. ... The four drivers below the cut line in danger of elimination are Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing, Cindric of Team Penske, Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing, and Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports. Noah Gragson is replacing Bowman for a second consecutive week.
