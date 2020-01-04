MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is headed to the NFL.
The record-setting junior announced Friday on Twitter and Instagram that he will forgo his senior season with the Badgers and enter the NFL draft.
The two-time Doak Walker Award winner and two-time unanimous first-team All-American finished his college career with 6,174 yards rushing, the most by any player in FBS history through their junior season. Taylor also had 55 total touchdowns in his three seasons.
The 5-foot-11, 214-pound Taylor looks to be the first Wisconsin tailback selected in the NFL draft since Montee Ball (2013), James White (2014) and Melvin Gordon (2015) were drafted in three consecutive seasons. Wisconsin’s Derek Watt was selected as a fullback in 2016.
Heisman finalist Young to NFL draft
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Record-setting defensive end Chase Young is leaving Ohio State early to enter the NFL draft, a widely expected move. The junior Heisman Trophy finalist made the announcement Friday on Twitter.
Young led the nation in sacks with 16.5, also the best in school history. He reached that number despite being benched for two games because he violated NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.
Georgia RB Swift plans to go pro
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia running back DÁndre Swift, the team’s leading rusher for two straight decisions, is entering the NFL draft. Swift, a junior, made his decision public on his Twitter account on Friday. The decision was expected after he led the Bulldogs with 1,218 yards rushing this season. It was his second straight season with more than 1,000 yards.
Washington RB Ahmed declares for draft
SEATTLE — Washington running back Salvon Ahmed is leaving school and entering the NFL draft following a junior season during which he was the Huskies’ leading rusher.
Ahmed ran for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry this season and 5.7 yards per attempt for his career. Ahmed played in 39 games overall and finished with 2,016 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns.
Nebraska dismisses RB Washington
LINCOLN, Neb. — Running back Maurice Washington, who faces child pornography charges in California and was disciplined for unrelated rules violations last season, has been dismissed from the Nebraska football team.
The program announced Washington’s departure Friday in a two-sentence statement, adding that he was expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal soon.
Bears make Jackson highest-paid safety
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears made Eddie Jackson the NFL’s highest-paid safety on Friday, agreeing to a $58.4 million contract extension, his agency announced.
The deal guarantees $33 million and averages $14.6 million, SportsTrust Advisors tweeted.
A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Jackson might be general manager Ryan Pace’s best selection. He was an All-Pro in 2018 and has 10 interceptions and three touchdowns in his career. Jackson has started each of his 46 games played and is a key part of a defense that ranked among the top 10 each of the past three years.
Vikings intend to retain coach, GM
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings President Mark Wilf issued a statement of confidence in general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer on Friday, tamping down speculation about their future two days prior to the team’s playoff game.
Wilf, who co-owns the club with his older brother, Zygi Wilf, has frequently praised the stability and culture of the organization that have been influenced by Spielman in the front office and Zimmer on the field. Both of them are under contract through the 2020 season.
Giants interview Mike McCarthy
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers and led them to nine playoff appearances in 13 seasons, has interviewed for the head coaching job with the New York Giants.
The 56-year-old McCarthy met with Giants co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president of football operations Kevin Abrams on Friday. McCarthy has also met with the Cleveland Browns about their coaching vacancy.
Jones mum on status of Garrett
FRISCO, Texas — Jason Garrett was still coach of the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, almost a week after what figured to be a make-or-break season ended without a trip to the playoffs in the final year of his contract. Garrett has been at team headquarters off and on since the season ended, according to two people familiar with the situation.
NFL TV ratings up for 2nd straight year
The NFL goes into the playoffs with its regular-season ratings having gone up for the second straight year, the first time the league has seen back-to-back increases since 2010.
The league’s 100th season was its most viewed in four years as games averaged 16.5 million viewers on television. That is a 5% increase over 2018, according to Nielsen.
BASEBALL
Former Astro Harris signs with Nationals
Relief pitcher Will Harris is joining the Washington Nationals after they beat him and the Houston Astros in Game 7 of the World Series. Harris and the Nationals have agreed to a $24 million, three-year contract, the team announced Friday.
The 35-year-old right-hander dominated with Houston for much of the postseason, starting October with nine consecutive scoreless innings. The Nationals finally got to him late in the World Series as Harris allowed Howie Kendrick’s go-ahead home run in Game 7 and was saddled with the loss.
Ross, Giants agree to minor league deal
SAN FRANCISCO — Veteran right-hander Tyson Ross has reached agreement on a $1.75 million minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants that includes an invitation to big league camp at spring training.
A person with direct knowledge of the deal confirmed that Ross was set to join San Francisco, speaking on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Friday because the contract wasn’t yet official.