Mike Moustakas hit his 35th home run of the season, Lorenzo Cain also went deep and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Tuesday night to keep up their playoff push with their 11th win in 12 games.
The Brewers came in one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL’s second wild card and three games back of St. Louis in the NL Central. St. Louis and Chicago lost.
Nationals 6, Cardinals 2 — At St. Louis: Five different Nationals players drove in runs, and Washington outhit the Cardinals, 12-6.
Reds 4, Cubs 2 — At Chicago: Aristides Aquino hit a two-run homer to lead Cincinnati.
Phillies 5, Braves 4 — At Atlanta: Rhys Hoskins and Jose Pirela hit two-run homers off Dallas Keuchel in Philadelphia’s five-run fourth.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 8, Angels 0 — At New York: Luis Severino pitched four dominant innings and reached 98.8 mph in his injury-delayed season debut for New York, a win over Los Angeles that moved the Yankees to the brink of clinching their 21st postseason appearance in 25 years.
Indians 7, Tigers 2 — At Cleveland: The Indians rebounded from a tough weekend series against division-leading Minnesota. Yasiel Puig went 3-for-5 with an RBI, and Oscar Mercado homered to lead Cleveland.
Blue Jays 8, Orioles 5 — At Baltimore: Cavan Biggio hit for the cycle to lead Toronto. Biggio and his father, Craig, a Hall of Famer with the Astros, are the second father-son duo in major league history to hit for the cycle, joining Daryle and Gary Ward.
Astros 4, Rangers 1 — At Houston: Yuli Gurriel, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez hit solo homers for Houston.
INTERLEAGUE
Mariners 6, Pirates 0 — At Pittsburgh: Marco Gonzales allowed six hits in seven innings, Austin Nola and Omar Narvaez hit back-to-back home runs, and Seattle beat Pittsburgh.