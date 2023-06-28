Jordan Montgomery pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning in his second straight win, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Houston Astros, 4-2, on Tuesday at Busch Stadium.
Paul DeJong homered for St. Louis in its return after splitting two games against the Chicago Cubs in London over the weekend. Nolan Arenado had two hits, including an RBI double.
It was the first meeting between the teams since St. Louis dropped two of three against Houston in July 2019. Martin Maldonado homered for Houston, which dropped to 7-14 in its last 21 games. Framber Valdez was charged with four runs and eight hits in six innings.
Phillies 5, Cubs 1 — At Chicago: Brandon Marsh hit a two-run homer and Nick Castellanos added an RBI single in a three-run fifth to break open 2-0 game for Philadelphia.
Mets 7, Brewers 2 — At New York: Brandon Nimmo homered twice and David Peterson threw six scoreless innings in his return to the majors as the struggling New York beat Milwaukee hours after New York owner Steve Cohen announced plans to hold a press conference on the state of the team. The Mets won for the third time in 10 games and for the sixth time in 22 games.
Pirates 9, Padres 4 — At Pittsburgh: Former first-round pick Nick Gonzales homered and tripled in his first home game at PNC Park. Carlos Santana and Jack Suwinski also homered as Pittsburgh won for just the second time in 14 games. Rich Hill worked six innings to even his record at 7-7.
INTERLEAGUE
Braves 6, Twins 2 — At Atlanta: Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two of Atlanta’s five homers — all in the first two innings — as the power-hitting Braves beat Joe Ryan and Minnesota. Acuña sparked the barrage of long balls by hitting Ryan’s first pitch into the Braves’ bullpen in right field. Thanks to a productive June, the Braves lead the majors with 146 homers.
Marlins 10, Red Sox 1 — At Boston: Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run home run, Jean Segura added a solo homer and Florida rolled. The Marlins, winners of four of their last five, finished with 19 hits. Jazz Chisholm contributed three RBIs. Garrett Cooper added two RBIs, Jorge Soler had an RBI double, and Joey Wendle finished with four hits. Luis Arraez, who entered the day with a .399 average, struck out for the first time since June 14. But he had a single and RBI double.
Giants 3, Blue Jays 0 — At Toronto: Thairo Estrada had a two-run double and scored a run, Alex Wood and three relievers combined on an eight-hitter and San Francisco earned its 13th win in 15 games. The Giants are 10-0 on the road in June.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Guardians 2, Royals 1 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Will Brennan hit a two-run double in the top of the ninth inning to rally Cleveland.
Rangers 8, Tigers 3 — At Arlington, Texas: Ezequiel Duran homered to break a 3-3 tie in a five-run eighth for Texas. Adolis Garcia capped the scoring with a two-run homer.